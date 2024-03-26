Andre De Grasse, Marie-Philip Poulin and Katarina Roxon spark greatness in next generation of Canadian champions and leaders

OTTAWA, ON, March 26, 2024 /CNW/ - As we mark 500 days before the next Canada Games, the Canada Games Council (CGC) is thrilled to unveil a bold, new marketing campaign featuring legendary champions who count the Canada Games as a launching pad in their journeys towards greatness.

Check out the 60-second spot featuring Canada Games alumni Andre De Grasse, Marie-Philip Poulin and Katarina Roxon to find out how the Games helped propel them towards the top of the international podium as they compel young athletes to follow their lead.

Alumni Marie-Philip Poulin (left), Andre De Grasse (centre) and Katarina Roxon (right) star in new Canada Games brand campaign. (CNW Group/Canada Games Council)

The stunning, fast-paced visuals feature the elite athletes training hard to hone their craft, interspersed with high-octane footage from recent Canada Games. The story is in their own words, authentic to each of their Canada Games experiences, with a bold call to action geared toward inspiring the next generation.

"The Canada Games are like a mini Olympic Games and it just sparks our dream as athletes to make it to the next level," said Poulin, who represented Quebec at the 2007 Canada Games in Whitehorse. "For me, going to Yukon, it was pretty special to be part of a bigger group than just our hockey team. You get to connect and cheer on other athletes and be part of that community. It sparked my passion even more and you feel part of a team that is even bigger than yourself."

"At the Canada Games we are all about sparking greatness in the next generation both on and off the field of play," said CGC President and CEO Kelly-Ann Paul. "It's remarkable to see where these young people go after their Games experience, whether they become Olympic and Paralympic champions like Andre, Marie-Philip and Katarina, or leaders in their communities and in industries beyond sport.

"More than 80,000 athletes have competed at the Canada Games, and we are so proud to be an impactful – and potentially life-shaping – milestone in each of their journeys."

The campaign showcases not only the remarkable calibre of athlete that comes through the Games, but also reflects the diversity within the Canada Games Movement – one that brings together athletes with and without disabilities from all 13 provinces and territories for the largest amateur multi-sport event in the country.

The campaign was made possible thanks to the support of the Government of Canada. Produced by Fourgrounds, a video production house based in St. Catharines, Ontario, additional installments of the campaign featuring each athlete will be unveiled in April and May.

The next Canada Summer Games take place August 8-24, 2025 in St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador. Meanwhile, the next edition of the Canada Winter Games return to Québec City in 2027, marking a return to the birthplace of the Canada Games Movement 60 years after the inaugural event held in 1967.

About the Canada Games Council

The Canada Games Council, a private, non-profit organization, is the governing body for the Canada Games. Held once every two years, alternating between winter and summer, the Canada Games represent the highest level of national competition for up and coming Canadian athletes. The Games have been hosted in every province at least twice since their inception in Quebec City during Canada's Centennial in 1967. The Games are proud of their contribution to Canada's sport development system, in addition to their lasting legacy of sport facilities, community pride and national unity. The organization of the Canada Games is made possible through the tireless dedication of local Host Societies and the contribution and support of the federal, provincial/territorial and host municipal governments.

The office is located in Ottawa, Ontario, on the traditional territory of the Algonquin Anishinabek People.

