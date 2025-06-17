OTTAWA, ON, June 17, 2025 /CNW/ - The Canada Games Council is thrilled to announce the exceptional individuals who will be inducted into the Canada Games Hall of Honour ahead of the St. John's 2025 Canada Games in Newfoundland and Labrador. The Class of 2025 recognizes outstanding athletes, builders, and distinguished alumni who have made significant contributions to the Canada Games Movement and Canadian sport. The induction ceremony will celebrate six remarkable individuals: Distinguished Alum Jennifer Bishop, Athletes Sharon Firth, Shirley Firth, Lennox Lewis, Diana Matheson and Builder Ajay Patel.

"We are incredibly excited to welcome this group into the Canada Games Hall of Honour," said Kelly-Ann Paul, CEO of the Canada Games Council. "Their journeys are a testament to the foundational role the Canada Games play in developing Canada's future leaders and champions, both in sport and in life. Each of them has not only achieved remarkable success but has also profoundly impacted their communities and inspired future generations. It is a true privilege to recognize their lasting legacy and contributions to the Canada Games Movement."

"We are honoured to celebrate the achievements of these distinguished Canada Games alumni here in Newfoundland and Labrador," said Kim Keating and Karl Smith, Co-Chairs of the 2025 Canada Games Host Society. "Welcoming these incredible individuals to St. John's allows us to connect the rich history of the Games with our community and showcase the enduring spirit of the Canada Games. We take immense pride in recognizing the contributions of the Class of 2025 as part of the lead-up to what promises to be an unforgettable Summer Games."

The Hall of Honour induction ceremony is scheduled to take place on August 8, 2025, in St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador, just prior to the official start of the 2025 Canada Games.

Established in 2007, the Hall of Honour recognizes exceptional Canada Games alumni and individuals who have sparked greatness by distinguishing themselves during the Canada Games and beyond, while contributing to the growth of the Canada Games Movement.

Distinguished Alum – Jennifer Bishop (Team NL - 1985, 1989)

A prominent leader in law and sport governance, Jennifer Bishop represented Newfoundland and Labrador as an athlete in Tennis at the 1985 and 1989 Canada Games. She has since achieved significant success as a leading Canadian business lawyer and Global Chair of the International Bar Association's Women's Leadership Group. Bishop has held numerous leadership roles in sport, including serving as Chair of the Board at Tennis Canada and on International Tennis Federation and Canadian Olympic Committee Board committees, advocating for Safe Sport and gender equity. She is also an inductee into the Newfoundland and Labrador Tennis Hall of Fame.

Athlete – Sharon Firth (Team NT - 1971, 1975)

A legend in Canadian cross-country skiing, Sharon Firth, alongside her twin sister Shirley, dominated the sport for years. She was an athlete for the Northwest Territories at the 1971 and 1975 Canada Games and for Alberta in 1979. A four-time Olympian, Sharon amassed 79 national medals and was part of Canada's first women's Olympic cross country ski team. She is an inductee into Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and a Member of the Order of Canada. Sharon and Shirley were pioneering Indigenous athletes and continue to be role models.

Athlete – Shirley Firth (Team NT - 1971, 1975)

Together with her twin sister Sharon, Shirley Firth was a cornerstone of Canadian cross-country skiing for over a decade. She represented the Northwest Territories at the 1971 and 1975 Canada Games. A four-time Olympian, Shirley won numerous national championships and medals. She was a Member of the Order of Canada and an inductee into Canada's Sports Hall of Fame. Shirley and Sharon broke down barriers as the first female Indigenous athletes to represent Canada at the Olympics. Shirley passed away in 2013.

Athlete – Lennox Lewis (Team ON - 1983)

One of Canada's most iconic athletes, Lennox Lewis is a three-time world heavyweight boxing champion and achieved status as an undisputed heavyweight champion of the world in 1999. He competed for Ontario at the 1983 Canada Games in Saguenay-Lac-St-Jean. Lewis went on to become a two-time Olympian, winning Canada's first Olympic gold in boxing in 56 years in 1988, where he also served as flag bearer. An inductee into Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and a Member of the Order of Canada, he continues to impact communities through his foundation.

Athlete – Diana Matheson (Team ON - 2001)

A highly decorated soccer player, Diana Matheson represented Ontario at the 2001 Canada Games in London. She became a mainstay on the Canadian National Team for years, participating in three Olympic Games and three Women's World Cups. Matheson is a two-time Olympic bronze medallist, famously scoring the winning goal in the 2012 bronze medal match, Canada's first Olympic medal in women's soccer. An advocate for gender equity, she is also the Founder & Chief Growth Officer of the Northern Super League, Canada's professional women's soccer league.

Builder – Ajay Patel (Team BC - 2001, 2003, 2005, 2007, 2009, 2011)

Ajay Patel has made extensive contributions to the Canada Games Movement, particularly through his leadership roles as Mission Staff and Chef de Mission for Team BC at six consecutive Canada Games between 2001 and 2011. Beyond the Games, he has held significant positions in sport administration and governance, including board roles with Sport BC and as CEO of Gymnastics BC. Patel is also a respected leader in the education sector and has been recognized for his community involvement and contributions as one of Canada's Top Immigrants.

About the Canada Games Council

The Canada Games Council, a private, non-profit organization, is the governing body for the Canada Games. Held once every two years, alternating between winter and summer, the Canada Games represent the highest level of national competition for up and coming Canadian athletes. The Games have been hosted in every province at least once since their inception in Quebec City during Canada's Centennial in 1967. The Games are proud of their contribution to Canada's sport development system, in addition to their lasting legacy of sport facilities, community pride and national unity. The organization of the Canada Games is made possible through the tireless dedication of local Host Societies and the contribution and support of the federal, provincial/territorial and host municipal governments. The office is located in Ottawa, Ontario, on the traditional territory of the Algonquin Anishinabek People.

About the St. John's 2025 Canada Games

From August 8 – 25, 2025, the 2025 Canada Games will bring together over 5,000 athletes, managers, and coaches, across 19 different sports for the largest multi-sport event in the country. The Canada Games showcase the best of the best in sport and highlight the immense talents of our youth. The Games create a spirit of unity that spans each province and territory. People connect in ways that go beyond the field of play, forming bonds that are deeply rooted in friendship and a collective passion for amateur sport in Canada. The 2025 Canada Games invites Canadians to come and connect through friendship, sport, adventure and the experience that is St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador. In a place like no other, you can expect to find a Games like no other. For further information visit 2025canadagames.ca or follow us on Facebook, and Instagram (@2025canadagames).

