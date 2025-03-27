The Faces of Our Games campaign reflects Canada's diversity by showcasing compelling stories from athletes, coaches, officials, alumni, volunteers and administrators and their unique journeys and experiences through the Canada Games. The series debuts with the following phenomenal individuals:

Tasia McKenna (Timerblea, NS) – an Assistant Chef de Mission with Team Nova Scotia for the 2025 Canada Games, Tasia is a Canada Games athlete and coach alum in basketball, sport administrator and public speaker





"We want everyone to be able to see themselves in the Canada Games," said CGC Chair Catriona Le May Doan. "The Canada Games are about more than just sport; they are a celebration of Canadian culture and identity that truly unites us. By sharing these stories, we hope to highlight some of the remarkable people from our movement and the transformative impact of the Canada Games, and encourage folks from all walks of life to get involved.

"I want to thank Tasia, Taylor, Cindy, Judy and Arcel for sharing their stories with the country, and for all the work they do to foster a culture of belonging in sport and spark greatness in future generations of athletes and leaders on and off the field of play."

The Faces of Our Games campaign will roll out across Canada Games digital platforms, including facesofourgames.ca and on social media, with new stories being released in the future. Canadians can join the conversation using the hashtags #FacesOfOurGames and #CanadaGames.

The campaign was made possible thanks to the support of the Government of Canada. Several key collaborators helped bring the campaign to life, including Will Creative (creative development), Fourgrounds (video production) and Michael P. Hall (photography).

The next Canada Summer Games take place August 8-24, 2025 in St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador. Meanwhile, the next edition of the Canada Winter Games returns to Québec City in 2027, marking a return to the birthplace of the Canada Games Movement 60 years after the inaugural event held in 1967.

About the Canada Games Council

The Canada Games Council, a private, non-profit organization, is the governing body for the Canada Games. Held once every two years, alternating between winter and summer, the Canada Games represent the highest level of national competition for up and coming Canadian athletes. The Games have been hosted in every province at least once since their inception in Quebec City during Canada's Centennial in 1967. The Games are proud of their contribution to Canada's sport development system, in addition to their lasting legacy of sport facilities, community pride and national unity. The organization of the Canada Games is made possible through the tireless dedication of local Host Societies and the contribution and support of the federal, provincial/territorial and host municipal governments.

The office is located in Ottawa, Ontario, on the traditional territory of the Algonquin Anishinabek People.

