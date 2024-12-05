OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 5, 2024 /CNW/ - The Canada Games Council (CGC) is thrilled to announce the election of Canadian sport legend Catriona Le May Doan as Chair of the organization's Board of Directors. Joining Le May Doan in officer positions are Vice-Chair Sean O'Donnell, Treasurer Sheri Somerville and Secretary Lyn Radford.

"I am very excited and honoured to be taking on the role of Chair of the Canada Games Council," said Le May Doan. "I have been a part of the Canada Games Movement for almost 42 years. The Canada Games were my first multi-sport Games and had a huge impact on my career and I continue to believe in and witness the power of the Canada Games in building sport in our country, but also strengthening our communities."

A three-time Olympic medallist and icon in Canadian speed skating, Le May Doan is a true champion on and off the field of play. She is a tireless ambassador for the transformational power of sport and a distinguished member of Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and the Canada Games Hall of Honour.

A Canada Games alum in both speed skating and athletics for Team Saskatchewan, Le May Doan is currently the President and CEO of Sport Calgary. She recently served as Team Canada's Chef de Mission at the Olympic Winter Games in 2022.

A longtime CGC board member, Le May Doan takes over the reins from outgoing Chair Evan Johnston, who is stepping down after 10 years on the board as he takes on the new role as President and CEO of The Wawanesa Mutual Insurance Company in January.

"On behalf of the entire Canada Games family, I'd like to thank Evan for his decade of volunteer service to the Canada Games Movement and his invaluable guidance and mentorship to our CGC Board and staff as Chair of the Canada Games Council," said Kelly-Ann Paul, CGC President and CEO. "We are thrilled to welcome Catriona at the helm and know her strategic leadership will continue to solidify the foundation of our organization so that the Canada Games strengthen the fabric of our nation from coast to coast to coast."

"I hope to continue the great work that Evan has done and I thank him for his leadership," said Le May Doan. "I am looking forward to working with the incredible CGC team and our network of partners for the upcoming Games in St. John's next summer, and then in Quebec City in 2027, where we will celebrate the 60th anniversary of the Games. Together, we will continue to spark greatness in Canadians through the Canada Games."

Those filling the remaining officer positions have all been on the CGC Board since 2022.

O'Donnell brings extensive executive experience in the federal public service and the Canadian sport system to the Vice-Chair role. Somerville is a business executive, entrepreneur, and award-winning PR consultant, all of which will serve her well as Treasurer. Radford brings a wealth of knowledge and experience in revenue generation for non-profit and sport organizations, as well as a Host Society leadership lens, to the role of Secretary.

The next Canada Summer Games take place from August 8-25, 2025 in St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador, while the next Canada Winter Games will unfold in Quebec City from February 27 to March 14, 2027.

The Canada Games Council, a private, non-profit organization, is the governing body for the Canada Games. Held once every two years, alternating between winter and summer, the Canada Games represent the highest level of national competition for up and coming Canadian athletes. The Games have been hosted in every province at least twice since their inception in Quebec City during Canada's Centennial in 1967. The Games are proud of their contribution to Canada's sport development system, in addition to their lasting legacy of sport facilities, community pride and national unity. The organization of the Canada Games is made possible through the tireless dedication of local Host Societies and the contribution and support of the federal, provincial/territorial and host municipal governments.

