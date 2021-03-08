Starting on International Women's Day, the collection is available for purchase online at pinktartan.ca. Fifteen per cent of the proceeds from the suits will go to the Dress for Success Canada Foundation, a non-profit organization that provides professional attire to low-income women, helping to support them in the job search and interview process.

"The goal of the She's Mercedes Power Suit Project is to spark conversations about how women achieve and exude confidence," says Virginie Aubert, Vice President of Marketing at Mercedes-Benz Canada. "Through this collaboration, we worked with three successful Canadian women who shared their stories of finding self-confidence and their unique perspectives on personal style as a tool to express it. We hope their stories will inspire women across Canada to consider the roots of their own confidence, to explore new ways of expressing themselves, and to take steps to help empower the women in their own lives."

"Using fashion to make women feel confident and strong has always been at the heart of my design ethos," says Newport-Mimran. "The She's Mercedes Power Suit Project allowed me to tap into that passion while creating three suits that reflect each of these women's individual perspectives, power, and confidence. I'm excited to share this purposeful collection and proud that a percentage of sales is being donated to the Dress for Success Canada Foundation."

To showcase the She's Mercedes Power Suit Collection, Gélinas, Grelo, and McKenzie were photographed in the suits by internationally acclaimed Canadian photographer Caitlin Cronenberg.

As a physical representation of the advice and support they are passing on to the next generation of high-achievers, Gélinas, Grelo, and McKenzie each passed her suit on to an important woman in her life. In a resulting photo and content series that can be seen at www.mercedes-benz.ca/powersuit, the suit is a metaphor for an extra boost of confidence and the powerful act of women supporting and empowering one another.

"The goal of the She's Mercedes platform is to connect and inspire successful women," says Aubert. "We are truly humbled by the incredible Canadian women who have contributed to this initiative and are excited to now share the collection—as well as the campaign—with Canadians."

