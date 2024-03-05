The vacation provider taps into its whimsical brand personality for an immersive experience, from a custom-designed room to POV challenge and grand prize offering of an all inclusive vacation to Cuba

TORONTO, March 5, 2024 /CNW/ - Sunwing Vacations, in partnership with the Cuba Tourist Board, is excited to announce it is a proud first-time sponsor of Big Brother Canada for the show's 12th season as the exclusive in-program travel partner. Known for its unique construct and unmatched entertainment, Big Brother Canada is one of the top-ranked shows in Canada, with more than nine million people across the country tuning in last season. Sunwing and Cuba are pleased to play a part in delivering an unforgettable experience for competing houseguests this season.

Sunwing Vacations is a proud first-time sponsor of "Big Brother Canada". Tune in to Season 12 on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Sundays. (CNW Group/Sunwing Vacations Inc.)

"We're thrilled to join forces with our longstanding partner the Cuba Tourist Board, and to have Sunwing Vacations become a series sponsor for Big Brother Canada's 12th season," said Samantha Taylor, Chief Marketing and Digital Officer of Sunwing Vacations Group. "As one of the most popular reality television series on the air, we're excited to align our brand with a Canadian-original program that brings people joy while introducing Sunwing to more audiences who share a passion for creating unforgettable memories. True to our brand identity that's centred on embracing customers' quirks and unique vacation identities, we're looking forward to tuning in each week to see how each houseguest discovers their own persona and how they maximize every moment with Sunwing in mind."

As a proud sponsor of Big Brother Canada, the integration of Sunwing Vacations and the Cuba Tourist Board comes to life in several areas, including through the show's grand prize offering of a dream all inclusive getaway for two with Sunwing to Cuba, valued at over $10,000 CAD. As well, season 12 will include a custom-designed Sunwing and Cuba-inspired room where houseguests will have every opportunity to relax, strategize and be transported to tropical days down south. Houseguests will also compete in a co-branded Power of Veto (POV) challenge that is sure to bring the heat in an environment that, visually speaking, sets the stage for paradise.

Throughout the season, Sunwing and Cuba will be showcased through various digital components including video pre-roll, short-form video and display ads that will run on the show and BigBrotherCanada.ca, the Global TV App and Connected TV inventory, plus several featured brand spots and billboards in select episodes, including the finale.

Season 12 of Big Brother Canada premieres on Tuesday, March 5, 2024 at 7:00 p.m. ET/PT exclusively on Global and STACKTV, and airs three nights a week featuring new episodes on Sundays (9:00 p.m. ET/PT), Tuesdays (7:00 p.m. ET/PT) and Wednesdays (first airing at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT then moving to 9:30 p.m. ET/PT in the weeks following).

Canadians can also find more vacation inspiration with Sunwing Vacations and the Cuba Tourist Board while following along on social media with multiple integrations across Instagram, Facebook and TikTok, including @BigBrotherCA, #BBCAN12 and @SunwingVacations.

About Sunwing Vacations

As the leading tour operator in Canada, Sunwing Vacations offers more vacation packages to the south than any other vacation provider with convenient direct service from cities across Canada to popular sun destinations across the U.S.A., Caribbean, Mexico and Central America. This scale enables Sunwing Vacations to offer customers exclusive deals at top-rated resorts in the most popular vacation destinations. Sunwing Vacations customers benefit from the assistance of our knowledgeable destination management partner, NexusTours, whose representatives greet customers upon arrival and support them throughout their vacation journey. For more information, please visit sunwing.ca.

Numeris PPM Data, Total Canada, SP'23 (Mar 8 – May 11/23), Ind. 2+, CumRch(000), Global Total, all episodes including finale

SOURCE Sunwing Vacations Inc.

For further information: Melanie Anne Filipp, Senior Director, Corporate Communications & Media Relations, Sunwing Vacations Group, [email protected]