From rate reductions to room upgrades and more, Canadians can get more value out of their vacations across Mexico and the Caribbean when booking this July

TORONTO, July 10, 2025 /CNW/ - Sunwing Vacations' newest Partner of the Month, Meliá Hotels & Resorts is a great option for Canadians looking to embark on a value-packed summer or winter escape. Internationally renowned for their Spanish charm, the brand offers a range of comfortable and upscale properties in sought-after regions throughout paradise. With resorts in Mexico, the Dominican Republic and Cuba, guests can expect to find convenient amenities, spacious accommodations, sparkling pools, pristine beaches, an array of international cuisine and à la carte dining options, with each hotel ideally located in each destination with opportunities to take in local culture nearby.

Partner of the Month - Melia Hotels & Resorts (CNW Group/Sunwing Vacations Inc.)

Travellers who book at participating Meliá properties in Mexico and the Dominican Republic by July 31, 2025 for travel by December 20, 2026*, can enjoy a wide range of limited-time perks including resort credits and spa discounts*, reduced rates and kids stay free*, while Canadians who secure their getaways at Meliá Cuba properties during the same time period can take advantage of reduced rates, room upgrades, no single supplement fees* and first child stays free*.

The following Meliá hotels are offering rate reductions on bookings made during July: Meliá Las Antillas, Meliá Las Americas, Meliá Varadero, Meliá Jardines del Rey, Meliá Trinidad Peninsula, Paradisus Princesa del Mar, Paradisus Los Cayos, Paradisus Rio de Oro and Sol Caribe Beach.

Complimentary room upgrades* are also available at select resorts, including:

Upgrade from Junior Suite Economy to Deluxe Room at Meliá Las Antillas

to Deluxe Room at Meliá Las Antillas Upgrade from Classic Room to Classic Golf View Room at Meliá Las Americas

Upgrade from Paradisus Junior Suite to The Reserve Junior Suite at Paradisus Los Cayos

For children aged three to 12, the first child free* offer applies to participating Cuba resorts including Sol Caribe Beach and Meliá Jardines del Rey.

A prime perk for travellers flying solo, Meliá Varadero, Meliá Trinidad Peninsula, Paradisus Princesa del Mar and Paradisus Rio de Oro are offering no single supplement fees* in which singles are not required to pay a surcharge for staying in a double occupancy room.

Additionally, vacationers looking to travel in groups of ten or more can benefit from up to $400 off per pair*, when travelling between November 1, 2025 and December 20, 2026*.

Canadians looking to secure their summer escapes or to get ahead of the winter rush are encouraged to visit Sunwing.ca or contact their local travel advisor by July 31, 2025 to book. Vacationers can also enter for their chance to win a seven-night all inclusive getaway to Meliá Puerto Vallarta or Meliá Jardines del Rey by filling out the entry form on Sunwing.ca.

*Restrictions apply.

