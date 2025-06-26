A new hotel for Sunwing set along the pristine shores of Cayo Guillermo in Cayo Coco, Playa Luxury Cayo Guillermo is the only resort in Cuba to feature the VIP accommodations of overwater bungalows, redefining the island's elevated offerings. Guests are welcomed with a glass of sparkling wine and a souvenir upon arrival and can enjoy added value with quality service in mind, like early check-in and late check-out, exclusive concierge service and butler service, and more modern comforts.

Additional highlights include:

Beautiful open-air beach bar with panoramic views of Cayo Guillermo's coast

Access to the sauna, yoga and meditation classes, and one complimentary massage

Range of restaurants and bars, including the Nuevo Floridita beach bar and Hemingway & Lounge cigar bar

Modern accommodations with plunge pools and stocked bars, and the exclusive Luxury Water Villa with direct sea access

As one of Sunwing's exclusive collection of Smile Resorts™, Playa Pesquero Resort Suites and Spa in Holguin delivers a fun-filled experience for guests of all ages. Nestled on a white-sand beach near Bahia de Naranjo National Park, the resort invites guests to soak up the sun, dive into cultural activities and enjoy an extensive variety of amenities.

From Spanish lessons and salsa dancing to beach volleyball, tennis, archery, sunfish sailing, snorkeling, bird watching nearby and more, there's no shortage of resort-offered activities to participate in on land and at sea. The Kids Club and games room is a sought-after spot for mini-vacationers and teens while parents spend an afternoon at the spa ($).

Guests can also look forward to:

Several pools, including freshwater pools and a separate kids pool

A variety of buffet and à la carte dining options, from Cuban cuisine to Italian classics

An ice cream parlour, beach bars and lively entertainment throughout from day to night

Charming rooms with private balconies or terraces, mini-bars and more

Elevated adults only Premium Service room categories offering enhanced comfort, VIP amenities and personalized service

Whether it's a luxury retreat or a lively group getaway, Sunwing Vacations continues to bring tailored, high-value travel experiences for travellers seeking warmth and charm in Cuba this winter.

Customers can now book their last-minute summer getaways at Playa Luxury Cayo Guillermo and Playa Pesquero Resort Suites and Spa, or get a jump start on their winter planning, when booking with their local travel advisor.

About Sunwing Vacations

As the leading vacation provider in Canada, Sunwing Vacations offers more vacation packages to the south than any other vacation provider with convenient direct service from cities across Canada to popular sun destinations across the Caribbean, Mexico and Central America. This scale enables Sunwing Vacations to offer customers exclusive deals at top-rated resorts in the most popular vacation destinations. Sunwing Vacations customers benefit from the assistance of our trusted partner in destination, NexusTours, whose representatives greet customers upon arrival and support them throughout their vacation journey. For more information, please visit sunwing.ca.

SOURCE Sunwing Vacations Inc.

For more information: Melanie Anne Filipp, Senior Director, Corporate Communications & Media Relations, Sunwing Vacations Group, [email protected]; Marissa Maheu-Mendes, Manager, PR & Influencer Marketing, Sunwing Vacations Group, [email protected]