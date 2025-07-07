Sunwing Vacations announces its 2025-2026 winter schedule with direct flights to new destinations such as Nicaragua and Samana, and the returning island of San Andrés

"Providing Canadians with accessible and affordable vacation options remains a top priority for Sunwing, and we're excited to unveil our winter 2025-2026 schedule featuring favourite destinations alongside the exciting new additions of Managua, Nicaragua and Samana, Dominican Republic," said Andrew Dawson, President of Sunwing Vacations Group.

"Building off a strong 2024-2025 winter season, this winter is our first operating with all flights on board WestJet. The enhanced connectivity allows us to bring Canadians to more destinations along with the exceptional value that Sunwing is known for, plus the added value that comes with WestJet's caring crew and friendly onboard service. We're as committed as ever to delivering the all inclusive vacation experiences our customers trust, now with expanded possibilities and new adventures. The demand for winter sun travel continues to grow, and we encourage travellers to book early to secure their preferred resorts and destinations at the best value."

In addition to the new destinations of Managua (Nicaragua) from Montreal, and Samana (Dominican Republic) from both Toronto and Montreal, Sunwing's winter schedule now includes expanded route options to Montego Bay and San Andrés from Québec City, and Punta Cana from Thunder Bay. Travellers can also continue to enjoy the ever-popular destinations such as Montego Bay, Varadero, Freeport, Punta Cana, Panama, Liberia and more from their regional communities.*

Canadians from coast to coast will continue to enjoy access to popular sun destination across Mexico, the Caribbean and Central America from their local airports, reaffirming Sunwing's longstanding commitment to serving customers across Canada with accessible flights to their preferred destinations.

Service from Ontario gateways like Kitchener-Waterloo , Windsor , London , Hamilton and Ottawa

gateways like , , , and Departures from Montreal and Québec City to Cayo Coco , Puerto Plata , Roatan and more; and flights from Saguenay-Bagotville to Cancun , Punta Cana and Varadero

and Québec City to , , Roatan and more; and flights from Saguenay-Bagotville to , and Varadero Continued service from Atlantic Canada gateways Deer Lake , Fredericton , Halifax , Gander , Moncton and St. John's to fan-favourite destinations across Mexico , the Dominican Republic , Jamaica and Cuba

gateways , , , , and to fan-favourite destinations across , the , and Direct flights to Mazatlán from Kelowna , in addition to service from major airports across Western Canada to several sun destinations from Vancouver , Edmonton and Calgary

, in addition to service from major airports across to several sun destinations from , and Direct service from the Prairies, including Regina, Sasktaoon and Winnipeg to sun destinations in Mexico , Dominican Republic , and Cuba

Sunwing has added even more resorts to its portfolio, from brand-new builds to returning properties, that its customers can enjoy this winter, including:

Barceló Montelimar ( Nicaragua ) set on a pristine private beach and surrounded by lush vegetation.

) set on a pristine private beach and surrounded by lush vegetation. Eurostars Grand Cayacoa (Samana), exclusive to Sunwing Vacations, offers an authentic Dominican Republic experience along the southern side of the peninsula.

experience along the southern side of the peninsula. Dreams Playa Esmeralda Resort and Spa ( Punta Cana ) delivers family-friendly beachfront vacations with an on-site water park, premium dining and a variety of experiences like water sports and Spanish classes.

) delivers family-friendly beachfront vacations with an on-site water park, premium dining and a variety of experiences like water sports and Spanish classes. Secrets Playa Esmeralda Resort and Spa ( Punta Cana ) offers adults only luxury with Unlimited-Luxury® experience, three pools, the Secrets Spa ($) and Preferred Club suites.

) offers adults only luxury with Unlimited-Luxury® experience, three pools, the Secrets Spa ($) and Preferred Club suites. Dreams Cap Cana Resort and Spa ( Punta Cana ) is an upscale family resort in the exclusive Cap Cana community, offering unique experience such as an equestrian centre, world-class marina and golf course, and kids clubs for teens and little explorers.

) is an upscale family resort in the exclusive Cap Cana community, offering unique experience such as an equestrian centre, world-class marina and golf course, and kids clubs for teens and little explorers. Viva Miches by Wyndham ( Punta Cana ) is a secluded, up-and-coming area with white-sand beaches and a new entertainment concept for daily activities called Viva Vibes for families and adventurers.

To entice Canadians to book their winter getaways early, customers can take advantage of a limited-time low deposit of $75** reduced from $250, plus free checked baggage**, a wider range of options when it comes to their preferred dates, destinations and resorts, additional savings and more, all when booking with their local travel advisor or at Sunwing.ca by August 3, 2025 for travel between November 1, 2025 and April 30, 2026.

*Routes may vary.

**Restrictions apply.

About Sunwing Vacations

As the leading vacation provider in Canada, Sunwing Vacations offers more vacation packages to the south than any other vacation provider with convenient direct service from cities across Canada to popular sun destinations across the Caribbean, Mexico and Central America. This scale enables Sunwing Vacations to offer customers exclusive deals at top-rated resorts in the most popular vacation destinations. Sunwing Vacations customers benefit from the assistance of our trusted partner in destination, NexusTours, whose representatives greet customers upon arrival and support them throughout their vacation journey. For more information, please visit sunwing.ca.

SOURCE Sunwing Vacations Inc.

For more information: Melanie Anne Filipp, Senior Director, Corporate Communications & Media Relations, Sunwing Vacations Group, [email protected]; Marissa Maheu-Mendes, Manager, PR & Influencer Marketing, Sunwing Vacations Group, [email protected]