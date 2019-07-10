Tim Hortons® celebrates the 20th anniversary of the Iced Capp®

"The Tim Hortons Iced Capp is the ultimate Canadian summer beverage, so we're excited to celebrate its 20th anniversary during the hottest days of the year," says Mike Hancock, Chief Operating Officer, Tim Hortons. "From grabbing Iced Capps for drives to the cottage or cabin on much anticipated summer weekends to a cool afternoon treat, we're excited to be celebrating another year of a classic favourite with our guests."

Fun facts

Classic Iced Capp flavours include Original, Mocha, Vanilla and Caramel

Over the years the Iced Capp has also had some delicious flavours available for a limited time only, some recent flavours are:

Oreo tops the list with three appearances in 2015, 2018 and 2019



Salted Caramel and Pumpkin Spice first appeared in 2018



S'mores aren't just for the campfire favourite and joined the Iced Capp family in 2017



Maple – a true Canadian classic – joined in 2016

Iced Capps can be personalized, some of the most popular requests are:

Swap out cream or white milk for chocolate milk



Add a shot of espresso for some extra perk



Mix and match flavours to create a custom Iced Capp



Top off a Mocha Iced Capp with a chocolate Timbit® for a double chocolate treat

On July 24, the Chocolate Chip Iced Capp will be back at participating restaurants across Canada and new flavours will be coming soon.

Enjoy a Tim Hortons famous Iced Capp for $2.99* today and cheers to 20 years Iced Capp!

*Prices may vary by region, plus applicable taxes.

About Tim Hortons® Canada

Tim Hortons® is one of North America's largest restaurant chains operating in the quick service segment. Founded as a single location in Canada in 1964, Tim Hortons appeals to a broad range of guest tastes, with a menu that includes premium coffee, hot and cold specialty drinks (including lattes, cappuccinos and espresso shots), specialty teas and fruit smoothies, fresh baked goods, grilled Panini and classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, prepared foods and other food products. Tim Hortons has more than 4,800 system wide restaurants located in Canada, the United States and around the world. More information about the company is available at www.timhortons.com.

