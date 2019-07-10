Tim Hortons® celebrates the 20th anniversary of the Iced Capp® Français
Jul 10, 2019, 06:00 ET
The Iced Capp has been the perfect summer drink at Tim Hortons since the 90s
TORONTO, July 10, 2019 /CNW/ - This month, Canada's favourite iced beverage, the Iced Capp, celebrates its 20th birthday. Created in 1999, the original Iced Capp was crafted as a blended frozen coffee beverage made with Tim Hortons signature coffee and cream. Over time, the Iced Capp has evolved with new signature flavours and limited edition flavours have been introduced for guests to enjoy.
"The Tim Hortons Iced Capp is the ultimate Canadian summer beverage, so we're excited to celebrate its 20th anniversary during the hottest days of the year," says Mike Hancock, Chief Operating Officer, Tim Hortons. "From grabbing Iced Capps for drives to the cottage or cabin on much anticipated summer weekends to a cool afternoon treat, we're excited to be celebrating another year of a classic favourite with our guests."
Fun facts
- Classic Iced Capp flavours include Original, Mocha, Vanilla and Caramel
- Over the years the Iced Capp has also had some delicious flavours available for a limited time only, some recent flavours are:
- Oreo tops the list with three appearances in 2015, 2018 and 2019
- Salted Caramel and Pumpkin Spice first appeared in 2018
- S'mores aren't just for the campfire favourite and joined the Iced Capp family in 2017
- Maple – a true Canadian classic – joined in 2016
- Iced Capps can be personalized, some of the most popular requests are:
- Swap out cream or white milk for chocolate milk
- Add a shot of espresso for some extra perk
- Mix and match flavours to create a custom Iced Capp
- Top off a Mocha Iced Capp with a chocolate Timbit® for a double chocolate treat
On July 24, the Chocolate Chip Iced Capp will be back at participating restaurants across Canada and new flavours will be coming soon.
Enjoy a Tim Hortons famous Iced Capp for $2.99* today and cheers to 20 years Iced Capp!
*Prices may vary by region, plus applicable taxes.
About Tim Hortons® Canada
Tim Hortons® is one of North America's largest restaurant chains operating in the quick service segment. Founded as a single location in Canada in 1964, Tim Hortons appeals to a broad range of guest tastes, with a menu that includes premium coffee, hot and cold specialty drinks (including lattes, cappuccinos and espresso shots), specialty teas and fruit smoothies, fresh baked goods, grilled Panini and classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, prepared foods and other food products. Tim Hortons has more than 4,800 system wide restaurants located in Canada, the United States and around the world. More information about the company is available at www.timhortons.com.
