TORONTO, June 6, 2025 /CNW/ - Got a sweet donut idea that could be the next big thing at Tims? Tim Hortons® is giving Canadians the chance to win $10,000 and a trip to the Tims® Test Kitchen.

Tim Hortons Battle of the Donuts contest offers Canadians a chance to win $10,000 and a trip to the Tims Test Kitchen for the best donut idea (CNW Group/Tim Hortons)

"At Tim Hortons we're passionate about our donuts, we have been since 1964, so celebrating National Donut Day has always been a big deal for us," says Chef Tallis Voakes, Director of Culinary Innovation for Tim Hortons. "We can't wait to see how creative Canadians get with their donut ideas. From bold new flavours to playful twists on Tims classics, this contest is about big imagination, and just maybe, the next iconic Tims donut."

Starting today to celebrate National Donut Day, Canadians can submit their donut idea in the Battle of the Donuts contest for a chance to win $10,000 and a trip for two to the Tim Hortons Test Kitchen in Toronto to make their winning donut with Chef Tallis. Plus, Canadians may even see the winning donut in Tim Hortons restaurants one day!

Now until July 4, donut afficionados can submit their idea with each entry judged on the following criteria:

Creativity: is the donut unique?

is the donut unique? Popularity: is the donut likely to be a crowd-pleaser?

is the donut likely to be a crowd-pleaser? Feasibility: can the idea reasonably be turned into a Tim Hortons donut?

A Tim Hortons panel of experts will conduct several rounds of reviews until three donut ideas remain. Then it's up to Canadians across the country to vote for the winner. The voting phase begins in the fall.

Rules apply. Age of majority residents of Canada only. No purchase necessary. Submission period starts June 6, 2025 and ends July 4, 2025. Limit of 1 submission per person. Visit timshop.ca/battleofthedonuts for official contest rules.

ABOUT TIM HORTONS

In 1964, the first Tim Hortons® restaurant in Hamilton, Ontario opened its doors and Canadians have been ordering Tim Hortons iconic Original Blend coffee, Double-Double™ coffees, Donuts and Timbits® in the years since. For more than 60 years, Tim Hortons has captured the hearts and taste buds of Canadians and has become synonymous with serving Canada's favourite coffee. Tim Hortons is Canada's largest restaurant chain operating in the quick service industry with nearly 4,000 restaurants across the country. More than a coffee and bake shop, Tim Hortons is part of the Canadian fabric and guests can enjoy hot and cold specialty beverages – including lattes, cappuccinos and espressos, teas and our famous Iced Capps® – alongside delicious breakfast, sandwiches, wraps, soups and more. Tim Hortons has more than 6,000 restaurants in Canada, the United States and around the world. For more information on Tim Hortons visit TimHortons.ca.

