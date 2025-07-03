MONTREAL, July 3, 2025 /CNW/ - Luc Vincent Hair Care, an innovative leader in the hair care and professional coloration industry, is proud to announce the appointment of Steve Montminy to the strategic position of National Director of Education, Development, and Artistic Creation – Luc Vincent Pro Coloration Division. This appointment marks a decisive step in our company's strategy, which aims to transform the at-home professional coloration experience through education and support for pharmacy professionals.

Steve Montminy (CNW Group/LUC VINCENT SOINS POUR CHEVEUX)

Steve Montminy joins our team with recognized expertise, acquired within prestigious brands such as JOHN PAUL MITCHELL SYSTEMS, TOP BEAUTY GROUP, REVLON PROFESSIONAL BRANDS, and SCHWARZKOPF PROFESSIONAL. His exceptional career demonstrates his ability to innovate, share his knowledge, and elevate the standards of professional coloration.

In his new role, Steve Montminy will lead the development of educational programs specially designed for pharmacy professionals, to enable them to better advise and support customers in the use of professional color at home. His role will also be to stimulate innovation in our coloration formulas and techniques, while instilling an artistic vision in line with global trends and the needs of end-users.

"Our mission is clear: to democratize access to quality professional hair color, by equipping pharmacy professionals to become true expert advisors to their clientele," declares Luc Vincent, president of Luc Vincent Hair Care. "Steve Montminy's arrival reinforces our commitment to offering cutting-edge education and supporting our partners in their key role with consumers."

Steve Montminy adds: "I am honored to join Luc Vincent Hair Care, a company that places education and innovation at the heart of its strategy. I am enthusiastic about developing programs that will allow pharmacy professionals to play a central role in the success of at-home coloration, while continuing to inspire creativity and excellence."

This appointment is part of Luc Vincent Hair Care's desire to be the preferred partner for pharmacy professionals, by offering them tailor-made tools, training, and support to meet the growing expectations of consumers for at-home professional coloration.

About Luc Vincent Hair Care: Luc Vincent Hair Care is a recognized leader in the beauty industry, specializing in hair care and professional coloration products. With over 30 years of experience, the company is committed to offering innovative products, cutting-edge education, and unparalleled support to pharmacy professionals and their clients across Canada.

SOURCE LUC VINCENT SOINS POUR CHEVEUX

Press Contact: Marie-Josée Leroux, Title: VP Communications and Marketing, Email: [email protected], Website: www.lucvincent.com