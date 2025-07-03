Since 1991, Tim Hortons, Tims restaurant owners and guests have collectively raised over $262 million through Camp Day events to support the work of Tim Hortons Foundation Camps, which helps underserved youth reach their full potential. An amazing $12.8 million was raised on Camp Day last year!





was raised on Camp Day last year! Starting today, Tims guests can support Tim Hortons Foundation Camps by purchasing a $2 Donation Badge or Camp Day bracelets for $3 , with net proceeds supporting Tims Camps . A Camp Day donut is also available at participating restaurants for $2, with 100 per cent of the proceeds supporting Tims Camps.

TORONTO, July 3, 2025 /CNW/ - Camp Day is returning on July 16 at Tim Hortons restaurants across Canada and the United States with 100 per cent of proceeds from every hot coffee and iced coffee sold donated to Tim Hortons Foundation Camps!

"For over 30 years, coffee sold on Camp Day has helped support the mission of Tim Hortons Foundation Camps, which is to help youth from underserved communities achieve their full potential," says Axel Schwan, President of Tim Hortons.

Tim Hortons® Camp Day® is back on July 16 with 100% of proceeds from hot and iced coffee sales donated to Tim Hortons Foundation Camps! (CNW Group/Tim Hortons)

"Thanks to the incredible generosity of Tims restaurant owners and guests, the Foundation has supported over 325,000 youth in its history. I encourage everyone to join us on July 16 and purchase a hot or iced coffee to help make an impact in the lives of young people who deserve every opportunity to succeed."

Camp Day was kickstarted in 1987 by 58 restaurant owners in Atlantic Canada who donated 24 hours of sales to the Tim Horton Children's Camp in Tatamagouche, N.S. The initiative expanded to all Tim Hortons restaurants across Canada in 1991. Tim Hortons, Tims restaurant owners and guests collectively raised over $12.8 million on Camp Day last year and over $262 million has been raised since 1991.

"As President of the Tim Hortons Foundation Camps board, and a proud Tims restaurant owner, I'm constantly inspired by the heart of our Tim Hortons community. Camp Day is our biggest fundraiser of the year — and every year, it reminds me what we can achieve when we come together," says Caroline Barham.

"With every coffee poured, we're helping youth from underserved communities discover their potential and build brighter futures. That's the true power of Camp Day — and it's something I'm so proud to be part of."

Ways to support Tims Camps on Camp Day:

100 per cent of the proceeds from all hot and iced coffee sales are donated to Tim Hortons Foundation Camps. It's a great day to upsize your order and treat your family and friends to a coffee!





Order a Tim Hortons Take 12 to share with co-workers, friends and family. A Tim Hortons Take 12 includes 12 small coffees along with cups, dairy and sweeteners. Guests can also fill out a pre-order form in advance for Tim Hortons Take 12s so their whole work team or family can support Camp Day together!





Starting today, participating restaurants will offer guests a Camp Day donut for $2, with 100 per cent of the proceeds supporting Tims Camps.





Purchase a $2 Donation Badge or Camp Day bracelets for $3 , with net proceeds supporting Tims Camps .





Donation Badge or Camp Day bracelets for , with net proceeds supporting . Round Up on the Tim Hortons mobile app to support Tims Camps. To round up your order to the nearest 10 cents, open your Tims app, tap on 'Community' or 'Give', and turn on the Round Up toggle. You can also ask a Tim Hortons team member to round up your order to the nearest dollar.





Make a one-time or monthly donation online any time at www.timscamps.com.

