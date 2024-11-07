Thunderchild First Nation receives Treaty 6 Agricultural Benefits after almost 150 years

THUNDERCHILD FIRST NATION, TREATY 6 TERRITORY, SK, Nov. 7, 2024 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is renewing relationships between the Crown and First Nations by addressing Canada's failure to provide First Nations with the agricultural provisions promised under Treaties 4, 5, 6, and 10.

Today, Chief Delbert Wapass of Thunderchild First Nation and the Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, announced the settlement agreement, which was achieved under an expedited framework process. The First Nation will receive $155,400,000 in compensation.

Under Treaty 6, Canada promised ploughs, seeds for important crops, livestock such as cows and bulls, and other farming necessities. These agricultural benefits were meant to facilitate the transition to agricultural economy and, as a result of Canada's failure to fulfil Treaty promises, these First Nations did not have the equipment needed to support their members.

Through the expedited resolution strategy for agricultural benefit claims, Canada has provided a total of $2,093,205,226 to First Nations in the western provinces since May 2023.

The socio-economic gaps between Indigenous and non-Indigenous Peoples in Canada are the result of decades of colonial policies, which often led to the denial and dispossession of land and resources.

Honouring Canada's legal obligations and properly compensating Indigenous Peoples for what was unlawfully taken or withheld from them is fundamental to advancing the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples in order to rebuild trust with Indigenous communities.

Quotes

Thunderchild First Nation is pleased that Canada has reached a financial settlement to redress the breach of our Treaty 6 Agricultural Benefits entitlements, acknowledging that the Nation continues to work with Canada to restore our relationship. Today we are very proud of our farming and ranching operations as a vital testament to our Indigenous perseverance.

Chief Delbert Wapass

Thunderchild First Nation

"Resolving specific claims is a key part of the Government of Canada's reconciliation with First Nations. Working in partnership with First Nations, Canada has resolved over 720 specific claims since 1973. Today, this settlement with Thunderchild First Nation represents Canada's commitment to acknowledging and addressing historical wrongs for past, current and future generations."

The Honourable Gary Anandasangaree

Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations

Quick facts

Thunderchild First Nation is an independent Cree First Nations band government in Turtleford, Saskatchewan . The community is located approximately 113 kilometres northwest of North Battleford, Saskatchewan .

. The community is located approximately 113 kilometres northwest of . Treaty 6 is an agreement between the Crown and the Plains and Woods Cree, Assiniboine, and other band governments at Fort Carlton and Fort Pitt, representing most of the central area of the current provinces of Saskatchewan and Alberta . Treaty 6 signings began on August 18, 1876 , and ran until September 9, 1876 .

