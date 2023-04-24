GATINEAU, QC, April 24, 2023 /CNW/ - As the warmer months approach, many young Canadians will be looking to secure meaningful work experiences for the summer. A summer job can serve as a valuable stepping stone to a successful career. Not only does it allow a young person to build work experience and develop new skills, it puts money in their pocket to cover expenses, save for the future, or fund further education.

Today, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth, Marci Ien announced the launch of the hiring period for Canada Summer Jobs (CSJ) for youth 2023. This summer, more than 70,000 CSJ placements are being made available for young people between the ages of 15 and 30. Young job seekers can now find new job opportunities in their communities on jobbank.gc.ca/youth and the Job Bank mobile app in a variety of important emerging sectors such as the digital economy, green jobs, environmental science and technology, and natural resources.

The program prioritizes projects that support youth who face barriers to employment. This includes youth with disabilities, Indigenous youth, as well as Black and other racialized youth. By providing all young people with equitable opportunities to develop their skills, Canada Summer Jobs can help them to succeed in the job market.

Canada Summer Jobs for youth is delivered through the Youth Employment and Skills Strategy (YESS) and is part of a suite of programs offered by the Government of Canada to help youth gain the skills, education, and work experience they need to successfully transition into the workforce.

"The Canada Summer Jobs program is more than just an employment program, it's an investment in the potential of young Canadians and in the economic vitality of our communities. This program gives thousands of employers the opportunity to meet their staffing needs over the summer, and it gives youth valuable work experience that will set them up for a lifetime of success in the job market. It's a win-win for employers and young people across Canada."

– Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth, Marci Ien

New jobs will be posted on Job Bank between April 24 and July 24 , so youth are encouraged to visit regularly for updates and to share exciting job opportunities with their friends.

, so youth are encouraged to visit regularly for updates and to share exciting job opportunities with their friends. Canada Summer Jobs placements are full-time (30-40 hours per week) and have a duration of 6–16 weeks (average duration being eight weeks).

placements are full-time (30-40 hours per week) and have a duration of 6–16 weeks (average duration being eight weeks). Employment among youth aged 15 to 24 has more than recovered the job losses it suffered from the COVID-19 pandemic. The most recent data from the Labour Force survey showed that by March 2023 , 2.7 million youth were working, an increase of 83,000 (+3.1%) from pre-pandemic levels ( February 2020 ). In March 2023 , there were 57,000 more young people employed than 12 months earlier.

Program overview

Canada Summer Jobs (CSJ) for youth is part of the Youth Employment and Skills Strategy, a federal commitment to help young people gain employment information, skills and experience. The Strategy aims to support young people, particularly those facing barriers to employment, as they transition into the labour market.

The CSJ program is delivered by Employment and Social Development Canada. The program provides wage subsidies to private-sector organizations with 50 or fewer full-time employees, employers from not-for-profit organizations, and the public sector. Through CSJ, employers are encouraged to create quality summer work experiences for young people between the ages of 15 and 30. It provides youth with opportunities to develop and improve their skills, responds to national and local priorities, and improves access to the labour market for youth, including those who face barriers to employment.

CSJ 2023 youth hiring period

The hiring period for CSJ 2023 is underway and will run until July 24, 2023. More than 70,000 job placements that matter to young people and to our communities will be posted on the Job Bank website and mobile app, and will be updated on a regular basis. We encourage young people to keep checking for updates on placements available in their communities.

Eligibility criteria

Employers:

Eligible Canadian employers are from the not-for-profit, public and private sectors. Private sector employers must have 50 or fewer full-time employees across Canada to be eligible (full-time employees are those working 30 hours or more per week).

***The employer application period is now closed for CSJ 2023. Employers interested in applying for CSJ funding next year are encouraged to open an account on the secure Grants and Contributions Online Services portal.

Ineligible projects and job activities

Ineligible Canadian employers include members of the House of Commons and the Senate, federal government departments and agencies, and provincial departments and agencies.

Otherwise, projects and job activities are ineligible if they:

have activities that take place outside of Canada ;

; include activities that contribute to the provision of a personal service to the employer;

involve partisan political activities;

involve fundraising activities to cover salary costs for the youth participant;

restrict access to programs, services, or employment, or otherwise discriminate, contrary to applicable laws, on the basis of prohibited grounds, including sex, genetic characteristics, religion, race, national or ethnic origin, colour, mental or physical disability, sexual orientation, or gender identity or expression;

advocate intolerance, discrimination and/or prejudice; or

actively work to undermine or restrict a woman's access to sexual and reproductive health services.

