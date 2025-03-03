Perfect for wedding stationery and other celebratory announcements, this bestselling stamp issue is popular among Canadian gardeners.

OTTAWA, ON, March 3, 2025 /CNW/ - Laden with luxurious, delicately perfumed blossoms, peonies are perennial showstoppers. The elegant two hybrids featured on Canada Post's latest stamp issue are 'Cytherea' and 'Marie-Victorin', both developed by Canadian-born horticulturists.

Named after the Greek goddess of love, 'Cytherea' is a cherry rose "semi-double" – meaning that it has two or more rows of petals. 'Marie-Victorin' is a symmetrical, globe-shaped flower composed of a single row of rounded, pale pink petals with purple-pink flares. It was named after the founder of the Montréal Botanical Garden.

Known for their showy blooms, peonies are popular perennials in many private and public ornamental gardens in Canada and around the world.

The images on the stamps were shot by Jeffery Ofori, a mail service courier with Canada Post, at the Central Experimental Farm in Ottawa, which has more than 400 varieties of peonies in its collection. The stamps were designed by Stéphane Huot and cancelled in Ottawa. Printed by Lowe-Martin, the issue includes a booklet of 10 Permanent™ stamps and an Official First Day Cover.

