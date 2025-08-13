OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 13, 2025 /CNW/ - Canada Post will meet with the Canadian Union of Postal Workers (CUPW) at the negotiating table on Friday to hear the union's response to the Corporation's best and final offers presented on May 28.

The parties will meet on Friday to resume good faith discussions with the assistance of federal mediators. The company looks forward to receiving a detailed and comprehensive response from CUPW that addresses the real, significant and increasing challenges faced by the postal service.

Canada Post is facing an existential crisis. Letter mail volumes continue to erode and competition in the parcel line of business places ever increasing pressure on the Corporation's operating model. This reality was confirmed by the independent Industrial Inquiry Commission led by Commissioner William Kaplan.

While negotiations remain unresolved, there remains an urgent need to modernize Canada Post and protect this vital national service for Canadians.

SOURCE Canada Post

For more information: Canada Post Media Relations, 613-734-8888, [email protected]