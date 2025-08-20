OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 20, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, Canada Post met with the Canadian Union of Postal Workers (CUPW) and resumed discussions with the assistance of federal mediators.

At this meeting, the Corporation received CUPW's response to its best and final offers that were presented on May 28.

The company is currently reviewing the union's response and will be seeking further clarification as needed. Further meetings are scheduled for Friday and Monday.

Canada Post is committed to reaching new collective agreements through the bargaining process.

SOURCE Canada Post

For more information: Canada Post Media Relations, 613-734-8888, [email protected]