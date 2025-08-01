Corporation evaluating next steps following vote outcome

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 1, 2025 /CNW/ - The Canada Industrial Relations Board (CIRB) has informed Canada Post that a majority of employees represented by the Canadian Union of Postal Workers (CUPW) have voted to reject the Corporation's final offers to both the Urban and RSMC (Rural and Suburban Mail Carriers) bargaining units. This means negotiations between the parties remain unresolved.

While we are disappointed in the results, we want to thank employees for participating in the process. We would also like to thank the CIRB for administering the vote.

This result does not lessen the urgent need to modernize and protect this vital national service. However, it does mean the uncertainty that has been significantly impacting our business – and the many Canadians and Canadian businesses who depend on Canada Post – will continue. We are evaluating our next steps.

