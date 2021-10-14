Company anticipating an increase of almost 10 per cent as Canadians continue to ship at unprecedented levels

TORONTO, Oct. 14, 2021 /CNW/ - Purolator today announced its investments and plans to meet an expected demand of over 54 million packages this holiday season. These include tripling the number of contactless Quick Stop Kiosk drop-off and pick-up locations, adding parcel lockers for 24/7 access at its busiest terminals and hiring more than 2,400 new employees across Canada.