Seventh annual report charts progress toward ambitious environmental, social and governance goals

TORONTO, June 18, 2025 /CNW/ - Purolator has released its 2024 Sustainability Report, 'Driving Forward', showcasing the company's progress in supporting its employees, the environment and the community.

"In 2024, we made significant progress on the road to reach net-zero by 2050. Our continued investment in fleet electrification set us up to reach a major milestone earlier this year, with more than four-million packages now delivered using electric vehicles," said John Ferguson, President and CEO, Purolator.

"As always, we continue to prioritize our people and the communities we serve, supported by initiatives like employee wellness program Purolator Health and our annual Purolator Tackle Hunger efforts. This approach is key to our achievements and we're incredibly proud that Purolator Tackle Hunger recently hit 25 million pounds of food donated to Canadian food banks since 2003."

Highlights of Purolator's 2024 sustainability achievements include:

Delivering for our planet

Achieved 14 per cent reduction in Scope 1 and Scope 2 GHG emissions (2020 base year), with the goal of reducing by 42 per cent by 2030.

Procured 150 last-mile all-electric delivery trucks and installed more than 260 electric vehicle (EV) chargers.

Replaced more than 3.1 million litres of petroleum diesel with renewable diesel.

Empowering our people

Achieved a 49 per cent year-over-year reduction in collisions among Toronto linehaul drivers through delivery of new Linehaul Finishing Program.

linehaul drivers through delivery of new Linehaul Finishing Program. Delivered more than 160,000 training hours to frontline and professional staff.

Continued expansion of our Mental Health First Aid Responders program, with an 80 per cent increase in designated employees, year over year, with 37,000 hours of mental health training delivered across the organization.

Helping our neighbours

Delivered 2.4 million pounds of food to Canadian food banks through its Purolator Tackle Hunger program.

Provided more than $700,000 equivalent in-kind shipping services to Canadian food banks.

equivalent in-kind shipping services to Canadian food banks. Expanded our partnership with Food Banks Canada to provide transportation and logistics support, delivering to food banks in remote communities in northern Canada .

Purolator's Sustainability Report is aligned with international standards including the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB), Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD), and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs).

For more information on Purolator's sustainability performance, please read the 2024 Sustainability Report found on the corporate sustainability page of purolator.com.

