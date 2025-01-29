Organization ramped up efforts as food bank usage in Canada soars

TORONTO, Jan. 29, 2025 /CNW/ - For the second consecutive year, Purolator Tackle Hunger® surpassed its two-million-pound target, delivering almost 2.4 million pounds of food to food banks across Canada in 2024. Purolator's employees, customers and partners rallied together, reaching new milestones, as the food bank system in Canada was stretched to its limits.

"For more than two decades, our team has been dedicated to addressing food insecurity, but last year, they truly went the extra mile to meet the skyrocketing demand. Through our strong partnerships, the support of generous Canadians, and the unwavering dedication of Purolator employees, we strengthened Purolator Tackle Hunger and increased our impact," said John Ferguson, President and CEO, Purolator. "And 2025 will be no different. We'll continue using our vast network to support those facing hunger in the communities we serve. If there's a need, we'll be there to meet it."

Purolator's employees, partners and customers held events to collect food and monetary donations throughout 2024, with some key initiatives including:

Purolator Tackle Hunger Month in June, during which the organization collected over 500,000 pounds of food for Food Banks Canada.

The organization's second annual Purolator Tackle Hunger National Red Bag campaign in September, which delivered more than 163,000 pounds of food to local food banks in 15 communities across Canada .

. The CFL and Purolator's ongoing commitment to championing food security that resulted in raising over 400,000 pounds of food at Purolator Tackle Hunger CFL Game Day Food Drives.

Purolator Tackle Hunger expanding its partnership with Food Banks Canada to provide transportation and logistics support for the organization's northern program.

Canadians can support food banks across the country by making online donations at purolatortacklehunger.com or by dropping off non-perishable food donations to any Purolator Shipping Centre nationwide.

Fast facts about hunger in Canada

Canadian food banks had over two million visits in March 2024 , the highest number in history for the same month. ( Source: Food Banks Canada's HungerCount 2024 )

, the highest number in history for the same month. ( ) The average family of four is expected to spend about $16,834 on food in 2025, an increase of almost $802 from last year. (Source: Canada's Food Price Report, 2025 )

on food in 2025, an increase of almost from last year. In Canada , one third of food bank clients are children representing nearly 700,000 visits a year. ( Source: Food Banks Canada's HungerCount 2024 )

, one third of food bank clients are children representing nearly 700,000 visits a year. ( ) One in three children is at risk of going to school on an empty stomach. (Source: Breakfast Club of Canada )

About Purolator Tackle Hunger®

As part of Purolator's commitment to helping alleviate hunger in the communities where it operates, the organization works closely with its employees, partners, customers, Canadian food banks and charitable organizations to collect food and monetary donations. Together, we also help raise awareness about the issue of food insecurity. Since the inception of Purolator's employee-led grassroots program over 20 years ago, Purolator Tackle Hunger® has helped deliver more than 24 million pounds of food to Canadian food banks. For more information, visit purolatortacklehunger.com.

