TORONTO, March 1, 2023 /CNW/ - March is Fraud Prevention Month and Équité Association and its member insurers are reminding Canadians that insurance crime always has a victim. From auto theft to staged accidents, insurance crime has very real and devastating financial, physical and emotional consequences. It impacts Canadians coast-to-coast and crosses borders, industries and communities.

Fraud Prevention Month is a month-long crime prevention initiative in Canada, aimed at educating and informing consumers and communities on how to recognize, report, and stop fraud. Équité brings together the collective expertise of the Canadian property and casualty insurance industry to identify fraudulent insurance claims in order to help create safer communities and reduce insurance crime for all honest, hardworking Canadians.

This year's campaign is focused on taking a stand, together, promoting the efforts of the insurance industry and Équité Association to protect Canadians from insurance crimes. Whether it is in our neighbourhoods and homes, or the fear and loss it leaves behind for individuals, insurance crime affects all of us, often targeting the most marginalised in our communities. It erodes our public safety, consumes our benefits and congests our medical and judicial system, which already suffer significantly. Victims of insurance crimes, such as staged accidents, can also suffer real and serious physical injuries ranging from broken bones to catastrophic impairment. Undoubtedly, insurance crime has a human cost.

"The insurance industry was designed to protect consumers when they need it most," says Terri O'Brien, President and CEO of Équité Association. "That is why insurers work with Équité Association - to keep Canadians safe. Insurers care about their customers."

If you or someone you know has been the victim of insurance crime, fraud, or auto theft, you are not alone. You can report it anonymously through our Crime Stoppers partnership by calling 1-877-422-TIPS or through the Crime Stopper's website.

About Équité Association

As a not-for-profit, national organization, Équité Association supports Canadian insurers to fight fraud by using advanced analytics, intelligence best practices, and coordinated investigations. By leveraging relationships with law enforcement, partners and industry organizations, Équité delivers improved service and fraud analytics for vehicle, property, and cargo recovery. Équité also serves as a centre point for insurance crime across all property and casualty insurers. While keenly focused on eradicating insurance fraud and crime, Équité is invested in diminishing organized crime in Canada and protecting all Canadians against exploitation.

