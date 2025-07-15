TORONTO, July 15, 2025 /CNW/ - Équité Association commends the successful publication of ANSI/CAN/UL/ULC 338, the new joint American National Standard and National Standard of Canada for Vehicle Theft Deterrent Equipment and Systems: Electronic Immobilization System and Aftermarket Installation Requirements. Équité is proud to have represented its Canadian property and casualty (P&C) insurance industry members on the advisory committee responsible for collaboratively shaping the standard. This significant milestone represents a crucial step forward in combatting auto theft across North America.

This unified modern standard for electronic anti-theft immobilizers is designed to prevent the unauthorized starting of vehicles, with consideration for technology used by thieves in the future, and mandated aftermarket installation on older vehicles. This standard sets clear guidelines for electronic immobilizers which will deter thieves and provide clarity and confidence for manufacturers, installers, and consumers.

"The new ULC 338 standard is a tremendous milestone. With vehicles being the second largest purchase most Canadians make, the ULC 388 anti-theft standard is designed to provide much greater peace of mind to vehicle owners," said Bryan Gast, National VP, Investigative Services, Équité Association. "Putting this new standard into action will undoubtedly contribute to a more secure automotive landscape in both Canada and the United States. Équité looks forward to the positive impact this standard will have on reducing auto theft incidents on both sides of our border."

The rigorous development process, which included extensive public review and balloting, underscores the commitment of numerous key stakeholders including UL Standards & Engagement (ULSE), the American National Standards Institute (ANSI), and the Standards Council of Canada (SCC) to establish robust and effective security measures. On behalf of its members, Équité has consistently advocated for stronger vehicle security standards, to protect clients and mitigate the financial and emotional impact of auto theft in Canada.

ULC 338: Vehicle Theft Deterrent Equipment and Systems: Electronic Immobilization System and Aftermarket Installation Requirements is a vital tool in the industry's collective efforts to combat organized crime involved in vehicle crime. Équité remains committed to working on behalf of the P&C insurance industry with all stakeholders, including law enforcement, government, and the automotive industry, to advocate and implement measures that protect our citizens from this persistent threat.

About Équité Association

As the national authority on insurance crime and fraud prevention, Équité Association is a not-for-profit organization supporting Canadian property and casualty (P&C) insurers. Équité combats the insurance crime problem that takes advantage of vulnerable Canadians by deploying advanced analytics, intelligence best practices, and coordinated investigations. Delivering improved service and fraud analytics for vehicle, property, and cargo recovery to its members, Équité collaborates with law enforcement, partners and industry organizations to protect Canadians against exploitation.

SOURCE Équité Association

For more information, contact Michelle Robichaud, Director, Media Relations, Équité Association, [email protected]