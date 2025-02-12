Équité Association's 2024 Auto Theft Trend Report Available Now

TORONTO, Feb. 12, 2025 /CNW/ - Équité Association today released its 2024 Auto Theft Trend Report, revealing a continued national decrease in vehicle theft following years of historic highs. The 18.6% year-over-year decline in auto theft nationwide is attributed to the collective efforts and meaningful actions taken by key stakeholders throughout the year. Nationally, over 57,000 private passenger vehicles were stolen in 2024, which is still unreasonably high, posing an ongoing safety threat to all Canadians.

Auto theft decreases were seen most significantly in Quebec (-32.4%), Ontario (-17.4%) and Western Canada (-12.7%). The national recovery rate for stolen vehicles is 59.3%, with 40% of stolen vehicles still unrecovered. For trends analysis and regional breakdowns, access the full 2024 Auto Theft Trend Report here.

"2024 was a milestone year in the fight against auto theft in Canada," said Terri O'Brien, President and Chief Executive Officer of Équité Association. "Équité's team of experts collaborated with provincial and federal governments, Canadian Border Services Agency, and law enforcement agencies at all levels to continue the downward trend. Momentum is on our side to disrupt criminal networks from profiting off insurance fraud, as we work on behalf of our industry members to prevent vehicle theft in Canada."

"Organized crime networks are being funded through insurance crime and auto theft," said Bryan Gast, Vice President of Investigative Services at Équité Association. "Our investigative teams work closely with national and international law enforcement agencies, enable industry collaboration and provide cutting-edge intelligence to combat insurance crime. However, the single most impactful step we can take to prevent the continued funding of organized crime networks, including drug trafficking, remains making the vehicles harder to steal in the first place."

Équité Association and its members remain committed to working with all stakeholders to end auto theft in Canada and protect the safety and security of all Canadians.

As the national authority on insurance crime and fraud prevention, Équité Association is a not-for-profit, national organization, supporting Canadian property and casualty (P&C) insurers. Équité combats the insurance crime problem that takes advantage of vulnerable Canadians by deploying advanced analytics, intelligence best practices, and coordinated investigations. Delivering improved service and fraud analytics for vehicle, property, and cargo recovery to its members, Équité collaborates with law enforcement, partners and industry organizations to protect Canadians against exploitation.

