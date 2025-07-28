TORONTO, July 28, 2025 /CNW/ - Équité Association, the national authority on insurance crime and fraud prevention, today released its First Half of 2025 Auto Theft Trend Report, revealing a 19.1% national decrease in the theft of private passenger vehicles, compared to the same period in 2024.

"Canada is a safer place today than it was at the height of the auto theft crisis," says Terri O'Brien, President and Chief Executive Officer of Équité Association. "Auto theft returning to pre-crisis levels demonstrates the effectiveness of Équité's unified voice on behalf of our members. Led by Public Safety Canada, with solution-focused recommendations from Équité, the National Action Plan on Combatting Auto Theft has been instrumental in implementing comprehensive strategies to protect Canadians from the organized crime behind the auto theft crisis. Minimizing the impact of auto theft on honest, hardworking Canadians was a key goal of the insurance industry, and the report data shows we are making meaningful progress towards that goal."

The report notes significant decreases in Ontario (-25.9%) and Quebec (-22.2%), provinces that previously experienced the highest auto theft rates from 2021-2023.



# of Private Passenger Vehicles Stolen in

First Half First Half Auto Theft %

of Change* Region 1H 2024 1H 2025 1H 2025 National 28,549 23,094 - 19.1 % Ontario 12,949 9,600 - 25.9 % Quebec 5,000 3,889 - 22.2 % Western Canada 9,600 8,695 - 9.4 % -Alberta 5,042 4,411 -12.5%. Atlantic Canada 1,000 910 - 9.0 %

*Compared to the same period of 2024

"Canadians have endured the significant impacts of vehicle crime, and while these first half of 2025 numbers are encouraging, the fight is far from over," says Bryan Gast, National Vice President, Investigative Services. "Équité recently participated on the UL Standards & Engagement Advisory Committee to collaboratively shape and publish the first harmonized Canada-US Standard for Vehicle Theft Deterrent Equipment and Systems. The next step is to put this new standard into action to prevent vehicles from being stolen in the first place and reduce auto theft on both sides of the border."

The report also highlights concerns about evolving criminal strategies. Équité investigators have observed a shift towards criminals stealing vehicles destined for chop shops and re-VINs, hindering recovery efforts.

Équité remains committed to enhancing its investigative expertise and technology to make a meaningful impact on combatting insurance crime and protecting honest, hardworking Canadians.

As the national authority on insurance crime and fraud prevention, Équité Association is a not-for-profit organization supporting Canadian property and casualty (P&C) insurers. Équité combats the insurance crime problem that takes advantage of vulnerable Canadians by deploying advanced analytics, intelligence best practices, and coordinated investigations. Delivering improved service and fraud analytics for vehicle, property, and cargo recovery to its members, Équité collaborates with law enforcement, partners and industry organizations to protect Canadians against exploitation.

