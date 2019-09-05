Theatres in London and Sarnia Receive Federal Infrastructure Support

The Government of Canada supports important renovations and upgrades to London's Grand Theatre and Sarnia's Imperial Theatre

LONDON, ON, Sept. 5, 2019 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is committed to supporting the creation and renovation of cultural spaces to promote better access to the arts and heritage.

Mr. Peter Fragiskatos, Member of Parliament (London North Centre), announced today a $4.1-million investment in London's historic Grand Theatre. He was accompanied by Ms. Kate Young, Member of Parliament (London West).The announcement was made on behalf of the Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism.

This support through the Canada Cultural Spaces Fund, will allow the theatre to enhance and expand its performance and production spaces, as well as purchase specialized equipment. The renovations will improve the theatre's programming capacity and ensure that it continues to serve the community arts organizations that rent space in the building.

Mr. Fragiskatos also highlighted $100,000 in recent support for Theatre Sarnia, another regional theatre company. The funding will help replace and upgrade the heating and cooling system at the Imperial Theatre, which will improve the historic building's energy efficiency.

Since 2016, nearly $500 million in additional funding was added to the Canada Cultural Spaces Fund as part of its Investing in Canada Plan, the Government of Canada's historic initiative to support community infrastructure across Canada.

Quotes

"Our government knows that investments in arts and culture help build vibrant and connected communities. We are proud to support the renovation of these two cultural assets, which will strengthen the local arts scenes and make arts and culture more accessible for residents of London and Sarnia."

—The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism

"Today's announcement will ensure that the Grand Theatre, as well as the Imperial Theatre in Sarnia, can upgrade their facilities and continue to support the thriving arts scene in Southwestern Ontario. I am proud to see two important cultural institutions in our region benefit from the government's commitment to invest in cultural infrastructure. Congratulations to the Grand Theatre team, as well as the team in Sarnia, for all of their hard work and dedication."

—Peter Fragiskatos, Member of Parliament (London North Centre)

"By supporting improvements to the Grand Theatre and Imperial Theatre, our government is showing its commitment to supporting institutions that showcase Canadian talent. We know that strong cultural institutions ensure a solid future for the arts."

—Kate Young, Member of Parliament (London West)

"London Ontario's Grand Theatre has as its mission to be world curious and London proud. While we continue in our unwavering focus to create transformative experiences on our stages, we are doing all of this in a 100 year-old building with designs, equipment and systems that have not been updated or modernized in close to 40 years. We are grateful for this support from the Canadian Cultural Spaces Fund that will ensure the theatre remains a state-of-the-art facility bringing world-class theatre experiences to Londoners and indeed all Canadians."

—Deb Harvey, Executive Director, Grand Theatre of London

"We are ecstatic that the Government of Canada recognizes the great impact, both cultural and economic, that Theatre Sarnia and the Imperial Theatre have on Sarnia, Lambton and Southwestern Ontario. The federal investment of $100,000 has been instrumental in allowing us to continue with our capital project!"

—Brian Austin Jr., Executive Director, Imperial Theatre

Quick Facts

Founded in 1901, the Grand Theatre is a non-profit regional theatre that produces and presents professional theatre on two stages. It also champions educational programming and mentorship for youth through its High School Project, the only theatre program in North America that provides opportunities for high school students to learn theatrical arts in a professional environment.

Theatre Sarnia has been a leader in local performing arts since 1927, making it one of the oldest continuously operating theatre groups in Canada.

The Canada Cultural Spaces Fund supports the improvement of physical conditions for arts, heritage, culture and creative innovation, including creative hubs. The fund supports renovation and construction projects, the acquisition of specialized equipment and feasibility studies related to cultural spaces.

Budget 2017 proposed $300 million over 10 years for the Canada Cultural Spaces Fund to help support the development of Canadian talent and promote entrepreneurship in the arts and cultural communities. These investments across Canada help create jobs, boost economic activity, strengthen communities and celebrate Canada's rich cultural scene.

