The Government of Canada supports the renovation project of Québec City's Théâtre jeunesse Les Gros Becs

QUÉBEC CITY, Aug. 10, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Arts venues bring together Canadians from all backgrounds. By investing in creative spaces, the Government of Canada is supporting artists and their productions, strengthening our identity and stimulating our economy.

During his visit to Théâtre jeunesse Les Gros Becs today, the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Heritage, announced an additional investment of $2,054,388 for the theatre company's relocation project to the former Dalhousie fire station in Québec City.

This amount is in addition to the $3.8 million provided in 2018 through the Canada Cultural Spaces Fund. It will allow the organization to deal with the increase in the cost of materials related to the overheating of the construction market in Quebec, which has intensified in recent years.

The funding provided to the Théâtre jeunesse Les Gros Becs will allow it to establish itself in a permanent venue adapted especially for young audiences. The expansion and transformation of the premises, along with the acquisition of specialized equipment, will provide optimal conditions so that the organization can pursue its mission while meeting the professional standards of the theatre community.

Quotes

"Our government is delighted to invest in Théâtre jeunesse Les Gros Becs in order to provide necessary momentum for this wonderful project, which will enrich the cultural offering for youth and give a second life to the Dalhousie fire station. Thanks to this project, talented creators and young artists will have access to modern spaces that provide them with ideal conditions in which to present their work. This marks a new chapter for this exceptional theatre."

—The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Heritage

"The funding announced today will make it possible to complete this project that is important not only for its support for culture and its role in preserving heritage, but also for the success of our youth."

—The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, President of the Treasury Board and Member of Parliament (Québec)

"Through its unwavering support from the start, we can see the importance that the government, including Canadian Heritage, places on endowing the greater Capitale-Nationale region with a genuine performance arts space dedicated to young audiences. This strong gesture of support demonstrates how committed all stakeholders are to making this project a success."

—Jean-Philippe Joubert, General Manager, Théâtre jeunesse Les Gros Becs

"The general public, the arts community and all our partners have mobilized around this very promising project. Each new milestone brings us closer to the moment we'll all be together at the former Dalhousie fire station to celebrate Les Gros Becs' new permanent space."

—Jonathan Gagnon, President, Théâtre jeunesse Les Gros Becs

Quick Facts

The Canada Cultural Spaces Fund helps improve the quality of the physical conditions that foster innovation in the arts, heritage and creative fields. The Fund supports renovation and construction projects, the acquisition of specialized equipment and feasibility studies related to cultural spaces.

Théâtre jeunesse Les Gros Becs is a presenter of youth theatre in Québec City. Since 1987, the organization has helped developed youth theatre in the Capitale-Nationale and Chaudière-Appalaches regions by presenting professional theatrical productions from Quebec and elsewhere to audiences from very early childhood to adolescence.

The Théâtre jeunesse Les Gros Becs project consists of acquiring, renovating and expanding the Dalhousie fire station, located in the Lower Town area of Québec City, making it a permanent theatre centre for young audiences. This transformation will allow the organization to continue operating in a comfortable location and to welcome a larger audience in a safe way.

Associated Links

Canada Cultural Spaces Fund

Théâtre jeunesse Les Gros Becs

