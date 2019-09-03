Théâtre du Nouveau Monde: New Momentum for a Top Venue in Montréal

The Government of Canada supports the Théâtre du Nouveau Monde

MONTRÉAL, Sept. 3, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism, announced $4 million in support from the Government of Canada for the Théâtre du Nouveau Monde to expand its creation spaces and reception areas.

This funding, provided through the Canada Cultural Spaces Fund, will be used to renovate some areas of TNM, including the lobbies and box offices; to add a second rehearsal room; and to acquire specialized equipment to aid in the creation and performance of innovative shows.

The Canada Cultural Spaces Fund helps improve the physical conditions that encourage innovation in the arts, heritage and creative sectors. The fund supports renovation and construction projects as well as the acquisition of specialized equipment and feasibility studies related to cultural spaces.

Our government is pleased to contribute to the new momentum of the Théâtre du Nouveau Monde. This important performance venue on Sainte-Catherine Street, whose reputation is second to none, will benefit from improved facilities that allow creators and artists to stage productions showcasing their talent. For the public, it is a space where we experience a wide range of emotions. At TNM, we laugh, we cry, we are surprised and we reconsider the world around us. It's fantastic! It's vitally important for our government to invest in these cultural spaces."

—The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism

"On behalf of the board of the Théâtre du Nouveau Monde and the members of our great family, I would like to express my joy and gratitude for the unwavering support that the Department of Canadian Heritage and Minister Pablo Rodriguez have given to help make this dream of expansion a reality. The $4 million will enable the institution to confidently look to the future from the comfort of a fantastic theatre venue, enriched by the imagination of bold and innovative artists. Once again, the Government of Canada has demonstrated the great importance it places on the vitality of our culture and on the institutions that allow it to be recognized nationally and internationally. "

—Lorraine Pintal, Artistic and General Director, Théâtre du Nouveau Monde

The Théâtre du Nouveau Monde (TNM), founded in 1951 and located in the heart of the Quartier des spectacles, is now a major cultural destination. It welcomes over 150,000 audience members every season, including 10,500 members, 10,000 high school students at its matinées, 5,000 CÉGEP and university students, and 120,000 customers at Café du Nouveau Monde, which is located under the same roof.

With its stage in use for over 300 days of the year, the TNM will present seven shows in 2019–2020. This includes a reprise of La Détresse et l'Enchantement, which was a huge success when it was originally performed two years ago.

