Théâtre de la Dame de Cœur Improves Its Performance Facilities

The Government of Canada supports Théâtre de la Dame de Cœur in updating its theatre space

UPTON, QC, Aug. 6, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Nothing can replace the emotions that artists stir in their audiences. The Government of Canada is pleased to invest in cultural infrastructure that is accessible to all communities, a fundamental requirement for our culture to thrive.

The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Heritage, today announced $309,004 in funding to the Société Culturelle du Lys to implement an emergency plan to rebuild and bring Théâtre de la Dame de Cœur up to standard. This investment also improves audience comfort and provides greater accessibility for guests with reduced mobility.

This support was provided through the Canada Cultural Spaces Fund. It will allow Théâtre de la Dame de Cœur to continue to create, produce and present large-scale oversized puppet shows in an improved and safe performance space.

Quote

"The performing arts were hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic. Performers and audiences are eager to come together once again. Thanks to improvements to its audience seating area, this is now possible for Théâtre de la Dame de Cœur. We are delighted to be able to once again enjoy the innovative shows presented in this space. Our government is proud to help Société Culturelle du Lys modernize the Théâtre de la Dame de Cœur, an inspiring place that captivates us with its fantastic tales."

—The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Heritage

"We are extremely pleased that our theatre has been able to begin performing again in the past few days, despite the current situation. We are grateful to the Government of Canada for implementing an emergency plan to rebuild and bring our performance space up to standard, which is now completely safe for our dear audience. We are very happy to return to the stage to the delight of our family audiences."

—Richard Blackburn, General Manager and Artistic Director, Théâtre de la Dame de Cœur

Quick Facts

Société Culturelle du Lys is a non-profit organization founded in 1976 in Upton, in the Montérégie region. Its mandate is to create, produce and present professional oversized puppet performances. The company is also a centre for research, creation, production, training, presentation and cultural mediation.

The Théâtre de la Dame de Cœur has created over 80 performances, most of which were presented during its regular season and made for family audiences. Some works were also presented at various national and international events. In 2019, the organization welcomed 21,000 spectators. In addition to its creation and presentation activities, the organization also welcomes 11,000 young people every year to its oversized puppet interpretation centre.

The Canada Cultural Spaces Fund supports the improvement of physical conditions for arts, heritage, culture and creative innovation. The Fund supports renovation and construction projects, the acquisition of specialized equipment and feasibility studies related to cultural spaces.

