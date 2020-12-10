OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 10, 2020 /CNW/ - The Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, Carolyn Bennett, issued the following statement today:

"On behalf of the Government of Canada, I would like to recognize and honour the work of the Yukon Government and all the members of the Yukon Advisory Committee on the unveiling of: Changing the Story: Upholding Dignity and Justice for MMIWG2S+,Yukon Strategy. The release of this Strategy is a significant step towards ending the tragedy of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls (MMIWG) and Two Spirit, lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, questioning, intersex, and asexual (2SLGBTQQIA) people. I was honoured to virtually attend this event and share in the recognition of International Human Rights Day with colleagues Ministers Monsef and Vandal.

Yukon's strategy forms part of the National Action Plan in response to the issues identified by the Calls for Justice in the Final Report from the National Inquiry. Yukon's plan speaks specifically to how the Yukon territory itself will move forward over the next 10 to 15 years. We commend them for their work on the co-development and the inclusion of families and survivors at the centre of their work. This is truly a model that all governments can learn from.

We continue to be inspired by the work and the leadership in the Yukon. Partners in the Yukon have long been leaders in fighting to end this tragedy and advocating for families and survivors. The National Inquiry began the truth gathering process with families and survivors in Whitehorse, Yukon in 2017. Since then, we have been learning from Indigenous women in the Yukon about promising community led initiatives that are making a real difference on the ground – like the community safety officers in Kwanlin Dün First Nation.

We are also reminded of the work that is being done by our partners across Canada and how Yukon is once again leading the way. Yukon plays a prominent part in the development of the National Action Plan through the working group structure as co-chair of the Core Working Group. This structure advances the complex yet concrete actions needed to end the violence against Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQQIA people.

Since 2015, we have been working with our provincial, territorial and Indigenous partners towards a Canada free of violence against Indigenous women, girls, Two Spirit, lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, questioning, intersex and asexual people. Together we are continuing to respond to the issues identified in the Calls for Justice, as part of the whole-of-Canada response to the Final Report of the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls.

We are committed to honouring the grandmothers, mothers, sisters, aunties, daughters, cousins and friends that were tragically lost, and to fostering the healing of families, survivors and First Nations, Inuit and Métis communities. The work to end the national tragedy of MMIWG and 2SLGBTQQIA people is progressing well, and we will get this right to ensure our work with all partners leads to an effective, enduring, and accountable solution.

Stay connected

Join the conversation about Indigenous peoples in Canada:

Twitter: @GCIndigenous

Facebook: @GCIndigenous

Instagram: @gcindigenous

Twitter: @CrownIndigenous

Facebook: @CrownIndigenous

SOURCE Indigenous Services Canada

For further information: media may contact: Gillian Hanson, Director of Communications, Office of the Honourable Carolyn Bennett, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, 819-997-0002; Media Relations, Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada, 819-934-2302, [email protected]

Related Links

https://www.aadnc-aandc.gc.ca

