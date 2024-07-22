The WestJet Group unveils expansive winter schedule, enhancing connectivity across Canada to sun and beyond

Together as the WestJet Group, WestJet and Sunwing Airlines will provide Canadians with access to 63 transborder and sun destinations this winter

CALGARY, AB, July 22, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, the WestJet Group announced its complete 2024/2025 winter schedule further positioning the airline as Canada's number one choice for leisure travel with expanded service to popular sun, transborder and transoceanic destinations.

"Our winter schedule is building on our ambitions to ensure Canadians benefit from a comprehensive network of affordable domestic air service, while providing seamless access to fulfill cold-weather escapes to the most popular sun destinations," said John Weatherill, WestJet Group, Executive Vice-President and Chief Commercial Officer. "As we bring more seats and affordable fares across our entire network, we are giving Canadians choice and flexibility this winter."

Canadians continue to benefit from The WestJet Group's growth story

Together as the WestJet Group, WestJet and Sunwing Airlines will provide more seats to the sun than any other Canadian airline, across 320 nonstop routes to 63 popular destinations in the U.S., Mexico, the Caribbean and Central America this winter. With more than 16 million seats available to 37 domestic, 21 transborder, 42 sun and three intercontinental destinations this winter, The WestJet Group will increase its overall capacity by nine percent versus 2023 with growth across all regions including:

48 per cent increase in intercontinental capacity

15 per cent increase in domestic capacity

Five per cent increase in transborder capacity

Three per cent increase in Latin-Caribbean capacity

Domestic growth highlights:

With more than 323 domestic daily departures, WestJet will provide service on 71 unique domestic routes, while continuing to enhance east-to-west connectivity across the country, including:

Significant domestic capacity growth vs. winter 2023 in Winnipeg (44 per cent), Regina (24 per cent), Saskatoon (27 per cent), Edmonton (32 per cent), Kelowna (14 per cent), Vancouver (16 per cent), Calgary (6 per cent)

(44 per cent), (24 per cent), (27 per cent), (32 per cent), (14 per cent), (16 per cent), (6 per cent) A 53 per cent seat share of all domestic air service operating in the West within and between Alberta and British Columbia

and More unique routes between Eastern Canada and Western Canada than any other airline

Leisure growth highlights:

On the heels of announcing winter service to Tulum, Mexico and the Caribbean Island of Grenada, WestJet continues to elevate its leisure offering, through the following sun and transborder investments this winter, including:

Leading with a 63 per cent share of all flights connecting Canada to Hawaii

to Offering the most flights to Arizona and Las Vegas , with a 57 per cent and 44 per cent share of seats, respectively

and , with a 57 per cent and 44 per cent share of seats, respectively Notable capacity increases to Latin Caribbean destinations from Kelowna (68 per cent), Winnipeg (37 per cent), Regina (27 per cent), Victoria (27 per cent), Calgary (10 per cent), Edmonton (Nine per cent)

Beyond providing Canadians with unparalleled access to sun destinations, WestJet will enhance service to its most popular intercontinental destinations throughout the winter with non-stop, year-round service to Tokyo, and daily connectivity to Paris and London via its global hub in Calgary.

Increasing capacity to Delta hubs by 42 per cent year-over-year

Across the winter season, WestJet guests will benefit from seamless access to codeshare partner, Delta Air Lines' hubs including Atlanta and Minneapolis, providing single-connect access to more than 100 U.S. destinations via the U.S. carrier's robust network. Flights are available from Calgary, Edmonton, Regina, Saskatoon, Winnipeg and Vancouver.

About WestJet

In 28 years of serving Canadians, WestJet has cut airfares in half and increased the flying population in Canada to more than 50 per cent. WestJet launched in 1996 with three aircraft, 250 employees and five destinations, growing over the years to more than 180 aircraft, 14,000 employees and more than 100 destinations in 26 countries.

For more information about everything WestJet, please visit westjet.com.

