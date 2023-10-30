CALGARY, AB, Oct. 30, 2023 /CNW/ - Over the weekend, the WestJet Group completed the integration of its ultra-low-cost carrier (ULCC), Swoop, into WestJet's existing 737 operations. With the integration now complete, WestJet will leverage the successes and learnings from five years of operating Canada's first ULCC across its growing airline to enhance its ability to serve a broader spectrum of guests. Instead of serving the ultra-low-cost market on only 16 aircraft, the airline's 180 strong fleet will transition to offer ultra-affordable travel options through to a premium inflight experience on each of its aircraft.

"As the first ULCC to enter the Canadian market, in 2018 Swoop pioneered the no-frills product in Canada and was best-in-class in generating ancillary revenues," said Alexis von Hoensbroech, WestJet Group Chief Executive Officer. "By keeping costs low, Swoop was able to offer the most competitive fares and appeal to Canadian travellers of all demographics. As we conclude this integration, we will learn from Swoop's successes to best serve our guests with diversified product offerings that meet a variety of needs."

After five years of operating a true ULCC in Canada, WestJet's experience is crucial for its low-cost strategic approach. With the largest narrow-body order book in the country, the airline is set to utilize Swoop's ultra-low cost product, offering low fares and a range of affordable vacation packages across its narrow body fleet. WestJet's plan includes densifying the rear section of its 737 aircraft, while retaining a premium cabin up front, enabling them to provide a spectrum of in-flight offerings, from ultra-low-cost to premium, on every plane in its fleet.

"We want to commend all current and former Swoop employees on a job well done. Thank you for your hard work, commitment and passion that made Swoop possible," concluded von Hoensbroech.

About the WestJet Group

WestJet took to the skies in 1996, cutting airfares in half and increasing the flying population in Canada by more than 50 per cent. Today, the WestJet Group is comprised of Canada's leading low-cost airline and Canada's largest vacations provider, sharing a common purpose of bringing affordable travel to Canadians. Inclusive of WestJet, Sunwing Airlines, Sunwing Vacations Group, and WestJet Cargo, the WestJet Group's 14,000 employees serve 37 communities across Canada, with service to 74 destinations in 27 countries. WestJet Cargo uses WestJet's aircraft and a dedicated fleet of Boeing 737-800 converted freighters to provide air cargo services to a diverse range of customers.

