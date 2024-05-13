Airline expands connections to Asia with introduction of year-round service to Tokyo

787 Dreamliners provide access to more leisure and sun destinations with enhanced service to London, Paris, Mexico and Hawaii

CALGARY, AB, May 13, 2024 /CNW/ - The WestJet Group today announced significant enhancements to its transoceanic and leisure travel offering with its winter 787 schedule, revealing expanded year-round service between Calgary International Airport (YYC) and Tokyo Narita International Airport (NRT) and an increase to daily connectivity between Calgary and Paris Charles-de-Gaulle International (CDG) and London Heathrow International (LHR) Airports. As The WestJet Group continues to fortify its position as Canada's leisure travel champion, the airline is also enhancing its 787 presence on popular leisure routes with service between Canada, Mexico and Hawaii.

The WestJet Group boosts Calgary’s global connectivity through enhanced Winter 787 Schedule (CNW Group/WESTJET, an Alberta Partnership)

"Our 787 winter schedule reflects the growing demand for year-round international options for business and leisure travellers from our global hub in Calgary to Asia, Europe, and North America," said John Weatherill, WestJet Group Executive Vice-President and Chief Commercial Officer. "We will continue to strategically position our Dreamliners to provide the best global access between Western Canada and the world."

Year-round service to Tokyo , Unlocked

Building on the existing summer seasonal service, WestJet is investing in year-round service between Calgary and Tokyo. The service enhancement is a strategic milestone for the airline, bringing more visitors to Alberta and strengthening global tourism opportunities, while preserving Calgary's position as the most connected mid-sized city in North America. Through WestJet's longstanding codeshare agreement with Japan Airlines guests will also have access to seven destinations beyond Tokyo.

"This winter, WestJet will fly more than 60,000 seats between Asia and Alberta, creating a catalyst for year-round collaboration between our two unique economies and tourism hubs," continued Weatherill. "This route has proven to be an exceptional conduit for transpacific leisure and business travellers connecting to Calgary and Alberta."

Route Frequency Start Date Calgary-Tokyo 3x weekly October 27, 2024

Strengthened year-round service to Europe

This winter, WestJet is bolstering its European winter service offering with daily connectivity to both London and Paris from the airline's global hub in Calgary. While these routes were previously served throughout the winter, frequency to Paris has been increased to daily to match London, and to meet the unprecedented demand for business and leisure travel between Western Canada and Europe. Guests will also benefit from WestJet's codeshare agreement with Air France, which unlocks 53 additional European destinations beyond Paris.

Route Frequency Start Date Calgary-London 7x weekly October 27, 2024 Calgary-Paris 7x weekly October 27, 2024

Leading the nation in leisure, adding more access to Mexico

In line with The WestJet Group's strategy, the airline is committed to providing Canadians with more affordable leisure travel options than any other carrier in the country. This winter, the airline is deploying its 787 aircraft on some of its most in-demand leisure routes, including doubling its capacity between Calgary and Cancun to twice daily and increasing to daily service between Calgary and Puerto Vallarta. Additionally, the airline will continue to offer daily 787 service between Toronto and Cancun and three times weekly service between Calgary and Honolulu.

Route Frequency Start Date Calgary-Cancun 13x weekly October 28, 2024 Calgary-Puerto Vallarta 7x weekly November 11, 2024 Calgary-Honolulu 3x weekly November 16, 2024 Toronto-Cancun 7x weekly October 28, 2024

About the Boeing 787 Dreamliner

As the largest aircraft in WestJet's fleet, the Boeing 787 Dreamliner can fly intercontinental journeys, carrying up to 320 guests per flight, making it ideal for European, Asian and high-demand routes. It features a three-cabin configuration to serve a variety of guest needs, and spacious seats with entertainment systems at every seat for added comfort.

In 28 years of serving Canadians, WestJet has cut airfares in half and increased the flying population in Canada to more than 50 per cent. WestJet launched in 1996 with three aircraft, 250 employees and five destinations, growing over the years to more than 180 aircraft, 14,000 employees and more than 100 destinations in 26 countries.

