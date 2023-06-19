The WestJet Group bolsters commitment to accessible air and leisure travel through integration of Sunwing Airlines and Swoop

Tour operator Sunwing Vacations to continue its independent operation, joining forces with WestJet Vacations to offer most affordable packaged tours to Canadians

CALGARY, AB, June 19, 2023 /CNW/ - The WestJet Group today confirmed future plans to provide reliable and affordable travel to a broader spectrum of guests and communities across Canada and beyond, through combining the best of every airline across the WestJet Group, including Sunwing Airlines and Swoop into one product offering.

"We are confident that the future integration of Sunwing Airlines into the WestJet Group, following that of our ultra-low-cost carrier Swoop will significantly enhance our ability to provide affordability and choice to our guests," said Alexis von Hoensbroech, WestJet Group, Chief Executive Officer. "The integration of all jets from Sunwing Airlines, Swoop and WestJet into one fleet will provide us with the scale to enhance our collective operational resilience, while offering more affordable fares and vacation opportunities across our entire network."

While the integration of Swoop is anticipated to conclude by the end of October 2023, Sunwing Airlines will not start integrating before 2024 and remains business as usual at this time.

The tour operator business, Sunwing Vacations and WestJet Vacations together will form the leading tour operator in Canada and will continue to operate independently under their existing and respective brands, as integral parts of the WestJet Group. As a result, both Sunwing Vacations and WestJet Vacations will significantly expand vacation offerings to even more communities across its extensive network as well as offering affordable vacation packages from communities in Canada on a year-round basis, which were previously seasonal.

Furthermore, through leveraging the ultra-low fare products pioneered by Swoop and affordable vacation packages offered by Sunwing Vacations, the WestJet Group will begin providing ultra-affordable fares and increased affordable vacation packages across Canada through the entirety of its 180 aircraft.

"Competition amongst air carriers in Canada has never been healthier and after a challenging three years, aviation is back, with passenger traffic doubling in Canada since March 2022," continued von Hoensbroech. "As the strongest airline in Western Canada and the biggest vacation provider across the entire country – the integration of Swoop and eventually Sunwing Airlines into the WestJet Group will enhance affordability and serve to increase choice for Canadians for their air travel and vacation plans."

In 27 years of serving Canadians, WestJet has cut airfares in half and increased the flying population in Canada to more than 50 per cent. WestJet launched in 1996 with three aircraft, 250 employees and five destinations, growing over the years to more than 180 aircraft, 14,000 employees and more than 110 destinations in 24 countries.

