The WestJet Group announces the appointment of Heather Stefanson to its Board of Directors

CALGARY, AB, May 21, 2024 /CNW/ - The WestJet Group is pleased to announce the recent appointment of Heather Stefanson, former Premier of Manitoba, to its Board of Directors.

"We are thrilled to officially welcome Heather to the WestJet Group's Board at such a critical time in the execution of our strategy," said Chris Burley, Chairman of the WestJet Group's Board of Directors. "Heather's extensive experience in government and regulatory affairs will help to strengthen the WestJet Group's relationships with communities across the country as we pursue ambitious growth in service of all Canadians."

Stefanson began her career in politics serving as a political advisor in the government of Prime Minister Mulroney. In 2016, Stefanson was sworn into Cabinet in the Province of Manitoba and held the positions of Deputy Premier, Minister of Justice and Attorney General, Minister of Families and Minister of Health before becoming the Leader of the PC Party and Manitoba's 24th Premier in 2021. She also chaired the Council of the Federation. Stefanson has extensive experience developing public policy. Her skills will be a valuable asset to the WestJet Group Board.

"It is an honour to join the WestJet Group Board at this time of growth and opportunity for Canadian aviation," said Heather Stefanson, WestJet Group Board Member. "I look forward to joining my fellow board members in helping steward the strategy forward."

About WestJet

In 27 years of serving Canadians, WestJet has cut airfares in half and increased the flying population in Canada to more than 50 per cent. WestJet launched in 1996 with three aircraft, 250 employees and five destinations, growing over the years to more than 180 aircraft, 14,000 employees and more than 100 destinations in 26 countries.

For more information about everything WestJet, please visit westjet.com.

