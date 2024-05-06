The WestJet Group and AMFA reach tentative agreement, averting work stoppage

Both parties now await the ratification vote to be put forward to membership.

CALGARY, AB, May 6, 2024 /CNW/ - The WestJet Group and the Aircraft Mechanics Fraternal Association (AMFA) the certified union representing WestJet Aircraft Maintenance Engineers, today announced they have reached a tentative agreement on the first collective bargaining agreement between the organizations. Both parties now await the ratification vote to be put forward to membership.

AMFA Logo (CNW Group/WESTJET, an Alberta Partnership)

"The WestJet Group is pleased to have reached a tentative agreement that is industry-leading within Canada and recognizes the important contributions of our valued Aircraft Maintenance Engineers, making them the highest paid in Canada, while delivering industry leading work-life balance standards and strong commitments to job security," said Diederik Pen, President of WestJet Airlines and Group Chief Operating Officer. "We are grateful to have arrived at a deal, averting a work stoppage and any impact to our guests' valued travel plans. We sincerely appreciate our guests' patience during this time and are pleased to move forward with an unwavering focus to providing friendly, reliable and affordable air service to Canadians for years to come, as one unified team."

"After nine months of tough negotiating, we are proud to have reached a tentative agreement that will now be presented, through the ratification process, to the hard working Aircraft Maintenance Engineers and other Technical Operations employees who go above and beyond to maintain a best-in-class culture of safety for the WestJet Group," Will Abbott, AMFA National Region II Director, Chairman.

About WestJet

In 28 years of serving Canadians, WestJet has cut airfares in half and increased the flying population in Canada to more than 50 per cent. WestJet launched in 1996 with three aircraft, 250 employees and five destinations, growing over the years to more than 180 aircraft, 14,000 employees and more than 100 destinations in 26 countries.

For more information about everything WestJet, please visit westjet.com.

About AMFA

The Aircraft Mechanics Fraternal Association is a craft oriented, independent aviation union. AMFA represents licensed and unlicensed Aircraft Maintenance Technicians/Engineers and skilled trade groups actively involved in the aviation industry. These employees work directly on aircraft and/or components, support equipment, and facilities. AMFA is committed to elevating the professional standing of technicians/engineers and to achieving progressive improvements in wages, benefits, and working conditions of the skilled people it represents. For more information about AMFA visit www.amfanational.org.

For further information: WestJet media relations: [email protected]