Additional aircraft expected to join WestJet Group operations in 2024, supporting capacity growth plans

CALGARY, AB, June 3, 2024 /CNW/ - The WestJet Group today announced it will acquire an additional three Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft from BOC Aviation Limited. The three aircraft are expected to integrate into the WestJet Group's fleet and operations in 2024, following the completion of leasing agreements.

"We have an ambitious growth strategy, and the expansion of our fleet is critical to our mission of providing affordable air travel to Canadians," said Mike Scott, WestJet Group, Executive Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer. "Working with a trusted partner like BOC Aviation supports us in meeting our growth expectations for 2024."

While WestJet guests will benefit from the additional capacity across the airline's network, the aircraft will not immediately reflect the interior cabin experience, synonymous with the WestJet Group. Updating and refreshing the interior cabins of the aircraft will be prioritized as part of the airlines' existing fleet reconfiguration plans, to ensure a consistent experience for guests across its operation as soon as possible.

"We are delighted to support our long-term customer, WestJet, in its network growth," said Steven Townend Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of BOC Aviation. "Our provision of latest technology, fuel efficient aircraft will assist WestJet as it expands its business in the most cost-effective fashion."

"Two years ago, we set out a plan for growth that would maintain our position as both Canada's national leisure champion and western home carrier, while enhancing domestic connectivity from coast-to-coast," continued Scott. "We are seeing the benefits of our strategy come to life across our network and the consistent growth of our fleet capacity is essential to maintaining our momentum."

About WestJet

In 28 years of serving Canadians, WestJet has cut airfares in half and increased the flying population in Canada to more than 50 per cent. WestJet launched in 1996 with three aircraft, 250 employees and five destinations, growing over the years to more than 180 aircraft, 14,000 employees and more than 100 destinations in 26 countries.

For more information about everything WestJet, please visit westjet.com.

About BOC Aviation

BOC Aviation is a leading global aircraft operating leasing company with a fleet of 688 aircraft owned, managed and on order. Its owned and managed fleet was leased to 90 airlines in 45 countries and regions worldwide as at 31 March 2024. BOC Aviation is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEx code: 2588) and has its headquarters in Singapore with offices in Dublin, London, New York and Tianjin. For more information, visit www.bocaviation.com.

