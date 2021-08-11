The Government of Canada supports the renovation project of the Vieux Théâtre de Saint-Fabien

SAINT-FABIEN, QC, Aug. 11, 2021 /CNW/ - We know that investing in cultural infrastructure helps build strong communities. The Government of Canada is pleased to help municipalities like Saint-Fabien develop their cultural offering and provide creative, inspiring and safe places for citizens to come together.

It is in this spirit that the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Heritage, announced funding of $1,900,140 today to help the Vieux Théâtre de Saint-Fabien renovate its theatre.

This investment through the Canada Cultural Spaces Fund will allow the organization to bring its facilities up to standard to ensure safe access for artists. It will also help the presenter diversify its service offering to ensure that performing arts are accessible to residents of the Bas-Saint-Laurent region.

The project involves renovating and restoring the public reception area, artists' spaces, the stage and service areas such as the washrooms and dressing rooms, as well as purchasing and installing stage, fire safety and ventilation equipment.

Quotes

"Our government is delighted to help make these renovations at the Vieux Théâtre de Saint-Fabien possible. It is a unique space that will allow performing artists and artisans to work in optimal conditions. We know how important it is for cultural organizations to have infrastructure that measures up to their ambitions. I wish the whole team behind this unifying project all the best in their future, which will now meet current standards."

—The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Heritage

"With today's highly anticipated announcement, the Government of Canada is giving us the means to complete our renovation project at the Vieux Théâtre de Saint-Fabien. The dream we've nurtured for so long is finally happening, and this support has turned our hopes into reality. This is a key moment for culture and its dissemination in the regions, but also an important move to preserve the Vieux Théâtre, a unique heritage building."

—Jacques Carrier, Mayor of Saint-Fabien

Quick Facts

The Canada Cultural Spaces Fund supports the improvement of physical conditions for arts, heritage, culture and creative innovation. The Fund supports renovation and construction projects, the acquisition of specialized equipment and feasibility studies related to cultural spaces.

The Vieux Théâtre de Saint-Fabien is a performing arts venue located in Saint-Fabien, in the administrative region of Bas-Saint-Laurent. The organization, founded in 1995, has a mission to offer a range of high-calibre creative performances in the region.

The Vieux Théâtre de Saint-Fabien is the only rural professional cultural organization outside of Rimouski in the Regional County Municipality of Rimouski-Neigette. The organization presents 37 professional cultural activities each year, mainly in the summer, to an average of 6,200 people.

Associated Links

Canada Cultural Spaces Fund

Vieux Théâtre de Saint-Fabien

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

For further information: (media only), please contact: Camille Gagné-Raynauld, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Canadian Heritage, [email protected]; Media Relations: Canadian Heritage, 819-994-9101, 1-866-569-6155, [email protected]

Related Links

www.pch.gc.ca

