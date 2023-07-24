Starting today, Canadians can apply for the new Tims ® Mastercard ® Credit Card, with no annual fee 1 , through the Tim Hortons app. Signing up is quick and easy – simply tap the Tims ® Financial icon on the homepage to apply.





A secured version of the credit card for students, newcomers, and others with limited or no credit history is also available.

TORONTO, July 24, 2023 /CNW/ - Starting today, Canadians can apply for the new Tims Credit Card from Tims Financial and earn Tims Rewards Points everywhere they shop!2

The Tims Credit Card is a Mastercard®, powered by Neo Financial™, and Canadians can apply for the card now through the Tim Hortons app. Cardholders earn 5 points per dollar on groceries, gas, EV charging, taxi, rideshare and transit purchases, and 15 points per dollar when they use the card on eligible purchases at a Tim Hortons restaurant and scan for Tims Rewards2. This means faster access to more free coffee, beverages and food at Tim Hortons restaurants! Plus, the credit card comes with no annual fee1.

For a limited time, Canadians who apply for a new Tims Credit Card are eligible to receive a welcome offer of up to 5,000 Tims Rewards Points. They can get 2,000 Tims Rewards Points on their first eligible purchase made within 30 days of being approved, and when they spend over $200 a month on qualifying purchases in each of the following three months, they can get 1,000 Tims Rewards Points for each of those months.

"The Tims Credit Card offers Canadians a chance to earn even more Tim Rewards Points everywhere they shop, which means more Points towards their favourite menu items at Tim Hortons for free," said Markus Sturm, Senior Vice President of Financial Services and Digital at Tim Hortons.

"Let's say I spend roughly $80 at the gas station and use my Tims Credit Card to pay. I'll earn 400 Tims Rewards Points for that purchase, and that's enough Points to pick up a free coffee from Tims right after I fill up! The Tims Credit Card unlocks so much value from your everyday spending so you can earn free rewards from Tim Hortons faster. We even have a calculator available on our website to help estimate just how fast it is to earn Points every month."

A secured version of the Tims Credit Card for Canadian residents who have limited or no credit history – like students and newcomers – is also available now. Cardholders can build their credit history while also earning Tims Rewards Points all without paying an annual fee1.

Both versions of the Tims Credit Card provide additional, free benefits. Extended Warranty doubles the term of the manufacturer's warranty for up to one extra year and Purchase Protection offers insurance against loss, theft and damage on items purchased with the Tims Credit Card3.

A virtual Tims Credit Card can be added to your Apple Wallet or Google Wallet so you can start using it right away. Plus, adding a Tims Credit Card as the default payment method for Scan & Pay in the Tim Hortons app is a great way to maximize Tims Rewards Points and save time when making eligible purchases at Tims restaurants.

The Tims Credit Card is from Tims Financial, a new division of Tim Hortons established to give Canadians convenient and powerful financial tools to manage their everyday finances. Both versions of the Tims Credit Cards can be applied for, approved, and managed entirely through the Tim Hortons app4.

For more information and to access the Tims Rewards Points calculator, visit timsfinancial.ca. Apply for the Tims Credit Card today in the Tim Hortons app.

QUOTES

"At Mastercard we know that Canadians are looking for powerful, versatile financial products that add more value to their everyday lives. We're proud to provide Tims Mastercard Credit Card customers with an innovative, digital-first payment experience."

Balinder Ahluwalia , Senior Vice President, Market Development, Mastercard, Canada .

"Enhancing the lives of Canadians is at the heart of what we do at Neo. We're thrilled to work with Tim Hortons to build financial products that Canadians will love using."

Jeff Adamson , Co-founder and Head of Partnerships, Neo Financial.

_

The Tims® Mastercard Credit Card, powered by Neo Financial™, is issued by ATB Financial pursuant to license by Mastercard International Incorporated.

Mastercard® and the circles design are registered trademarks of Mastercard International Inc.





1 The annual interest rate for Purchases on the Tims® Credit Card is 20.99% - 25.99% and for Cash Advances is 22.99% - 27.99%, except if your initial application is for the secured Tims Credit Card, in which case your annual interest rates are fixed for Purchases at 25.99% and for Cash Advances at 27.99%. For Quebec residents only: (i) the annual credit rate for Purchases is 20.99% - 24.99% and the default credit rate for purchases is 24.99%; (ii) the annual credit rate for Cash Advances is 22.99% - 25.99% and the default credit rate for Cash Advances is 25.99%; (iii) the duration for each period for which a statement of account is furnished is monthly; (iv) there are no monthly or annual fees; (v) you will benefit from a grace period of at least 21 days free of any credit charges for new purchases and fees if you pay your statement balance in full by the payment due date shown on your statement; there is no grace period for Cash Advances; (vi) the minimum payment required for each period is the higher of $10.00 or 5.0% of total statement balance plus all outstanding interest and fees. The annual rates for Purchases and Cash Advances is dependent on our assessment of your credit application, credit profile, and your province. See your Tims Credit Card Mastercard Disclosure Statement, Rate & Fee Schedule at time of application for your specific rates. Example of interest charges (rounded to the nearest cent) based on a 30-day month, are:



Average Daily Balance AIR $100 $200 $500 20.99 % $1.75 $3.50 $8.75 21.99 % $1.83 $3.67 $9.16 22.99 % $1.92 $3.83 $9.58 23.99 % $2.00 $4.00 $10.00 24.99 % $2.08 $4.17 $10.41 25.99 % $2.17 $4.33 $10.83



2 Terms, conditions and restrictions apply. Certain purchases are prohibited by law from earning points. Visit the Tims app or www.timsfinancial.ca for full details.

3 This insurance coverage is underwritten by Chubb Insurance Company of Canada under a Group Policy issued to Neo Financial Technologies Inc. All coverage is subject to the terms, conditions, limitations and exclusions outlined in the Certificate of Insurance, and for Quebec residents the Summary and Fact Sheet. Neo, its employees and representatives are not agents of Chubb, nor can they waive or change any terms of the insurance coverage. View the full list of insurance certificates here: https://walnut .gowalnut.com/coverage/timhortons

4 Excluding Quebec. Quebec residents must first apply for the unsecured version of the Tims Credit Card and undergo a hard credit check.

