TORONTO, June 3, 2025 /CNW/ - Tim Hortons is rallying Canadians behind the Edmonton Oilers with limited-time offers every time the team wins during the 2025 Stanley Cup® Final!

Starting tomorrow, Tim Hortons restaurants in Edmonton will be serving special limited-edition orange hot beverage cups (available only in large size) with the Edmonton Oilers logo and a “Let’s Go Oilers!” message. (CNW Group/Tim Hortons)

A limited-time offer for a $1 medium original Iced Capp with minimum $3 purchase will become available for Tims® Rewards members in the Tim Hortons app after the Oilers win their first game. A second win will then get Tims Rewards members an offer for a free 10 pack of assorted Timbits with minimum $3 purchase. More Oilers wins would bring more offers!

"No matter who your favourite NHL team is, the Oilers are now Canada's team," said Hope Bagozzi, Chief Marketing Officer for Tim Hortons.

"We're excited to join our guests from coast to coast to coast in cheering for the Stanley Cup to return home."

The offers are valid at Tim Hortons restaurants in Canada and on Tims Delivery through the Tim Hortons app. Not valid on third-party delivery. See the Tims® app for full offer terms and conditions.

Download the Tim Hortons app or visit https://www.timhortons.ca/signup to quickly join the Tims® Rewards loyalty program. As a Tims Rewards member, you can earn points on eligible orders and redeem those points for your favourite Tims treats. Members also get access to great deals and a surprise offer on their birthday!

