LONGUEUIL, QC, Oct. 2, 2024 /CNW/ - On October 4-5, the Canadian Space Agency (CSA) is participating in the 13th annual NASA Space Apps Challenge. The CSA will provide Canadian data, training resources, and the support of experts and judges. The hybrid event, held this year in a record 20 Canadian cities, aims to encourage participants to solve real-world challenges using open data from space.

This year's theme, 'The Sun Touches Everything,' explores how solar science impacts our world. In person or virtually, the NASA Space Apps Challenge is a standout event to celebrate World Space Week from October 4 to 10.

