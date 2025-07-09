LONGUEUIL, QC, July 9, 2025 /CNW/ - During a recent visit to Japan, Canadian Space Agency (CSA) President Lisa Campbell met with Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) President Hiroshi Yamakawa to explore new avenues for collaboration and opportunities for enhanced partnerships.

The meeting reaffirmed the longstanding and productive relationship between the two space agencies ranging from their partnership in the International Space Station, the International Charter Space and Major Disasters, and the renewal of their commitment to sharing valuable Earth observation data – a collaboration that started in 2021.

Canada and Japan have a long history of cooperation. Together, the CSA and JAXA are working on complementary lunar exploration technologies to help establish a long-term human presence on the Moon. Looking ahead, both countries are focused on developing next-generation technologies to ensure a sustainable and secure future in space.

The CSA delegation also took part in the SPACETIDE conference to showcase the Canadian space program and its vibrant industrial capabilities, while engaging with the Japanese space sector. The objective was to broaden awareness and lay the groundwork for potential future Canada–Japan industry relations and business development.

As the global space environment grows more complex, strong international partnerships are essential. Canada remains committed to working closely with like-minded countries like Japan to advance peaceful exploration, strengthen industry ties, and support innovation that benefits humanity as a whole.

"Canada and Japan have a rich history of scientific and technological advancement, sharing a common vision for the peaceful and innovative use of space. By developing our strengths and innovating side by side, Canada and Japan are not only positioned for future growth but are also laying the vital foundations for the future of space exploration."

—The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions

"By strengthening our collaboration with Japan, whether in Earth observation, lunar exploration, or industry development, we are advancing shared priorities like sustainability, resilience, and new economic opportunities."

—Lisa Campbell, President of the Canadian Space Agency

"The visit of President Campbell was a valuable opportunity for JAXA and the CSA to renew the commitment to our strengthening partnership. We were also able to introduce JAXA's diverse research and development activities, including initiatives such as Earth observation, lunar missions, space science exploration and Space Strategy Fund. JAXA looks forward to continuing this longstanding relationship to support the peaceful and sustainable use of outer space as well as the advancement of science and technology."

—Hiroshi Yamakawa, President of the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency

Canada and Japan are both members of the International Charter Space and Major Disasters. With 17 Charter members and 270 contributing satellites from around the world, the Charter allows for resources and expertise to be organized for a quick response to catastrophic events.

and are both members of the International Charter Space and Major Disasters. With 17 Charter members and 270 contributing satellites from around the world, the Charter allows for resources and expertise to be organized for a quick response to catastrophic events. Canada and Japan have been proud partners in the International Space Station (ISS) since the inception of the project in the 1980s. So far, eight JAXA astronauts have completed their robotics training at the CSA's Robotics Training Centre to learn how to operate Canadarm2 while on board the ISS.

and have been proud partners in the International Space Station (ISS) since the inception of the project in the 1980s. So far, eight JAXA astronauts have completed their robotics training at the CSA's Robotics Training Centre to learn how to operate Canadarm2 while on board the ISS. In 2009, Canadarm2's first cosmic catch was JAXA's HTV cargo ship. This year, Canadarm2 will catch JAXA's new HTV-X vehicle and berth it to the ISS.

The CSA is supporting the participation of two scientists from Canada on the X-Ray Imaging and Spectroscopy (XRISM) mission. Led by JAXA, XRISM is an international space mission that studies extreme events in space and furthers our understanding of the universe.

