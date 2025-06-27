LONGUEUIL, QC, June 27, 2025 /CNW/ - In response to Canada's vibrant space sector's need for continued access to specialized space testing services in Canada, the Government of Canada is announcing that MacDonald, Dettwiler and Associates Corporation (MDA Space) will be taking over the operations of the David Florida Laboratory (DFL) in Ottawa.

The DFL is Canada's world-class spacecraft assembly, integration, and test centre, located on Shirleys Bay Campus in Ottawa. Testing activities performed at the DFL constitute one of the last steps that spacecraft and space hardware undergo prior to space deployment to demonstrate its ability to survive the stresses of a rocket launch and the space environment.

Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC), on behalf of the Canadian Space Agency (CSA), has issued a one-year renewable occupancy licence to MDA Space to operate the DFL's unique space testing facilities. MDA Space intends to start offering services to Canada's space sector as early as fall 2025.

This occupancy licence is an interim measure to offer options to meet the Canadian space sector's needs. In parallel, the Government of Canada is currently developing a longer-term real property strategy on the use and ownership of the building and the continued access to this highly specialized space testing centre in Canada.

"Having MDA Space provide space testing services at the David Florida Laboratory will ensure that Canada's space sector can continue to access these critical services within Canada. This strengthens our domestic supply chains, reduces reliance on foreign providers, and supports innovation while enhancing our nation's economic competitiveness and growing Canada's space industry in the global space sector."

The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions



"The David Florida Laboratory is an irreplaceable national asset, and the operational transfer to industry at a time of rapid commercialization of the global and domestic space industry is a natural evolution. We are honoured to take on this responsibility to ensure the DFL remains open to all Canadian industry, preserving Canada's sovereign space capabilities and helping foster innovation and growth across the Canadian space sector."

Mike Greenley, Chief Executive Officer, MDA Space

"The David Florida Lab is a critical resource for the Canadian space sector, providing unique facilities that allow for the testing of satellites and other space hardware. Space Canada looks forward to working with MDA Space on ensuring this critical resource continues to be an enduring asset for the Canadian space ecosystem."

Brian Gallant, CEO of Space Canada

As part of the Government of Canada's Refocusing Government Spending exercise, the CSA announced in March 2024 that its operations at the DFL would be terminated as of March 31, 2025 .

Refocusing Government Spending exercise, the CSA announced in that its operations at the DFL would be terminated as of . Following the response from Canadian industry and in an effort to respond to the needs of the Canadian space sector, the CSA and PSPC launched a Request for Information (RFI) in May 2024 to gauge the interest of industry to potentially lease the DFL.

to gauge the interest of industry to potentially lease the DFL. The DFL has contributed to testing spacecraft and components for high-profile missions such as Canadarm, Canadarm2, the James Webb Space Telescope and the RADARSAT Constellation Mission.

MDA Space, headquartered in Canada with offices worldwide, is a leading provider of robotics and space operations, satellite systems, and geointelligence, with over 55 years of expertise in space missions.

