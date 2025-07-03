LONGUEUIL, QC, July 3, 2025 /CNW/ - Satellite data is increasingly being used for a wide range of applications, from helping farmers monitor crop health, to supporting wildfire managers and tracking environmental change. When combined with artificial intelligence and powerful computing, satellite data promises to unlock the potential for a multitude of new cutting-edge applications to meet today's and tomorrow's challenges on Earth.

The Government of Canada is committed to ensuring that our country remains a world leader in acquiring and harnessing Earth observation data to grow Canadian businesses and solve important challenges on Earth. The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, announced an investment of $3.9 million to support five Canadian companies to develop and test innovative solutions that use satellite data to address pressing environmental challenges.

This investment focuses on advancing projects that monitor the Arctic, improve wildfire response, and protect marine life and sensitive coastal ecosystems.

Mitigating Arctic challenges through the use of multi-mission satellite data and artificial intelligence – C-CORE ( Newfoundland and Labrador )

( and ) Demonstrating a machine learning application for use onboard satellites to deliver wildfire detection products for wildfire managers in near real time – Mission Control ( Ontario )

( ) Developing an eelgrass mapping system to support aquatic biodiversity – Hatfield Consultants LLP ( British Columbia )

( ) Leveraging generative artificial intelligence to improve systems that detect and protect North Atlantic right whales – AltaML ( Alberta )

( ) Detecting and monitoring North Atlantic right whales through satellite data to inform and strengthen protection measures – Fluvial Systems Research ( British Columbia )

By supporting these projects, the Government of Canada reaffirms its commitment to fostering the long-term growth of the Canadian space sector while upholding Canada's world-leading environmental standards; protecting more of our nature, which is at the heart of Canada's identity; and supporting an economy that will create high-paying jobs for generations.

"Through this investment, we are strengthening Canada's autonomy, resilience, and security, while accelerating the development of innovative space-based solutions. These efforts help build a stronger Canada, a more sustainable and more resilient country for everyone."

- The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions

This opportunity was provided under the Canadian Space Agency's funding initiative, smartEarth, which supports the development of innovative applications using satellite data to benefit the environment, economy, and society.

smartEarth encourages partnerships between the private sector, universities, non-profit organizations and government organizations. These partnerships help build a united Canada by promoting the development of applications using satellite data in order to find solutions to key challenges in our everyday lives.

by promoting the development of applications using satellite data in order to find solutions to key challenges in our everyday lives. Since the launch of the smartEarth initiative, the Canadian Space Agency has awarded over $30 million to more than 85 research and development projects. Over 500 highly qualified employees from nearly 100 organizations across industry, academia, and the public sector have collaborated on these projects.

The applications, products and services developed through smartEarth funding help Canada improve in areas such as environmental monitoring and protection, disaster response, management of marine and coastal waters, adaptation to climate change, and support for Northern and Indigenous communities.

improve in areas such as environmental monitoring and protection, disaster response, management of marine and coastal waters, adaptation to climate change, and support for Northern and Indigenous communities. For example, Geosapiens developed a Web-based platform for flood risk mapping, and the Arctic Eider Society improved its SIKU mobile application, which is used to ensure safety during traditional activities, such as travelling on ice routes in the North.

