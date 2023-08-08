SEINE RIVER FIRST NATION, TREATY 3 TERRITORY, ON, Aug. 8, 2023 /CNW/ - Crown–Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada and the Government of Ontario

Today, Chief John Kabatay Sr. of the Seine River First Nation; the Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Crown–Indigenous Relations; and the Honourable Greg Rickford, Ontario Minister of Indigenous Affairs, announced the successful settlement of a tripartite agreement between the Seine River First Nation, the Government of Canada and the Province of Ontario, regarding the Seine River First Nation's Treaty 3 Flooding Claim. This settlement will provide the Seine River First Nation with $125.67 million in compensation, with Canada paying $64.95 million and Ontario paying $60.72 million.

The claim was filed in response to the construction of the Fort Frances-International Falls Dam across the Rainy River, which resulted in increased water levels flooding the Seine River First Nation's reserve land. The flooding continues to impact the reserve land to this day.

The significant socio-economic gaps between Indigenous and non-Indigenous people in Canada are the direct result of decades of colonial policies, which often led to the denial and dispossession of land. Ownership of land in Canada is closely linked to ownership of resources and economic benefit; for hundreds of years, settlers in Canada have benefited from the land to the detriment of Indigenous Peoples, who have suffered both culturally and economically.

The Government of Canada and the Government of Ontario will continue to work alongside the Seine River First Nation to resolve historical grievances and renew our relationships for future generations to come.

Quotes

"This is a historic and monumental event for Seine River First Nation and its Membership. The flooding claim was submitted in 1988 and accepted for negotiation in 2003 and 2010 from Ontario and 2009 from Canada. Seine River First Nation has had 13 years, with unwavering community leadership despite the setbacks and changes in the government. But now we focus on a new day, the start of positive change, a move in the right direction recognizing that we have a lot of work to do and although this is one step closer in the act of reconciliation. We need Canadian Governments to understand and recognize we have to do this together. We still have a long journey ahead of us and government needs to recognize that true reconciliation can only take place when our community can preserve and celebrate our culture, protect our land, environment and with the proper support to improve our social and economic status to be that of what other Canadians continue to have while we face the daily challenges of living below the poverty line in Canada. We know the settlement will assist in some of our future goals. One of those goals is to take care of the next generation. Our Legacy Trust Fund is exactly that, a Legacy for the next generations building a better today for a much more prosperous tomorrow. We are positive in moving our community plan and vision forward and this settlement adds to hard work and leadership required for us to meet our community commitment to build a better life for our children."

Chief John Kabatay Sr

Seine River First Nation

"With the successful resolution of this settlement agreement, we take a significant step to renew Canada's relationship with the Seine River First Nation. Canada failed to protect the Seine River First Nation's reserve lands and acted without considering the economic and historical implications. We will continue to rebuild trust and build a better relationship with the Seine River First Nation."

The Honourable Gary Anandasangaree

Minister of Crown–Indigenous Relations

"Settling this claim is a major milestone in our journey to advance reconciliation with the Seine River First Nation and Indigenous peoples across Ontario. The agreement, achieved through fair, respectful and meaningful negotiation, will enhance the social and economic well-being of the community and bring greater prosperity to the surrounding region."

The Honourable Greg Rickford

Ontario's Minister of Indigenous Affairs and Member of Provincial Parliament for Kenora–Rainy River

"This is a very big day for the people of the Seine River. Congratulations! I know it has been a long time coming. Thanks to all those who put in countless hours to make this happen."

Marcus Powlowski

Member of Parliament, Thunder Bay—Rainy River, Ontario

Quick facts

The Seine River First Nation, located in northwestern Ontario , is a Treaty 3 First Nation with a total registered population of 804.

, is a Treaty 3 First Nation with a total registered population of 804. Filed in 1999, this claim was accepted for negotiation by Ontario in 2003 and by Canada in 2009.

in 2003 and by in 2009. Canada has a longstanding policy and process in place to resolve specific claims by negotiating settlements with First Nations. From January 1, 2016 , to March 31, 2023 , 255 claims have been resolved for close to $8.6 billion in compensation. Thirty-four of those claims were in Ontario .

has a longstanding policy and process in place to resolve specific claims by negotiating settlements with First Nations. From , to , 255 claims have been resolved for close to in compensation. Thirty-four of those claims were in . Ontario has been settling claims with Indigenous communities since 1983. To date, 63 land claims and other agreements have been reached. Learn more about land claims in Ontario .

