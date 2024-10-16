The RONA network rallied once again to help Canadians in need by raising funds to revitalize their living environments or improve access to housing

BOUCHERVILLE, QC, Oct. 16, 2024 /CNW/ - The RONA Foundation, which oversees the philanthropic activities of RONA inc., one of Canada's leading home improvement retailers operating the RONA+, RONA, and Dick's Lumber banners, is proud to announce the results of its Home Sweet Home campaign, which ran from September 1 to October 7, 2024. Through the involvement of its employees and the generosity of its customers, the company raised over $515,000, which will be used towards revitalizing living environments or improving access to housing for victims of domestic violence and their children, low-income families, and people with disabilities or mental health issues. The 150 organizations were selected by each local team.

RONA Coquitlam store’s team. (CNW Group/RONA inc.)

"In its second year, the Home Sweet Home campaign showed just how strong our network is and how committed we all are to creating positive change in our communities. Together, we can make a profound and lasting difference in the lives of the most vulnerable populations. I am so proud of what we've achieved here," says Josée Lafitte, Director of the RONA Foundation.

The campaign ran in all of RONA's corporate stores, as well as in selected distribution centres and participating RONA affiliated stores across the country. The donations were collected through in-store checkouts and during online purchases on the rona.ca website.

"Our troops were particularly motivated this year! Our in-store and distribution centre teams were particularly moved by the current housing crisis and were even more committed because each team had the opportunity to choose the local organization they supported. I would like to thank everyone who contributed so generously to this very dear cause!" explains Catherine Laporte, President of the RONA Foundation's Board of Directors and Senior Vice-President, Marketing and Customer Experience at RONA inc.

Click on one of the following links to find out how much has been donated to the organizations supported in each region:

To find out more about the RONA Foundation and the Home Sweet Home campaign, visit RONA inc.: Our communities. To share this news on social media, please use @RONAEN (Facebook), @RONA (LinkedIn), and @RONAinc (X).

About the RONA Foundation

The RONA Foundation, established in 1998, oversees RONA inc.'s philanthropic activities and supports non-profit organizations that make a significant impact in their communities. For its 25th anniversary, the RONA Foundation redefined its mission, which is to improve the quality of life of Canadians in need by revitalizing their living environments and improving access to housing. More specifically, it aims to help victims of domestic violence and their children, low-income families, and people with disabilities or mental health issues. Visit us at ronainc.ca/en/corporate-responsibility/communities to learn more about the RONA Foundation and its activities.

About RONA inc.

RONA inc., headquartered in Boucherville, Québec, is one of Canada's leading home improvement retailers. The RONA inc. network operates or services some 425 corporate and affiliated dealer stores under the RONA+, RONA, and Dick's Lumber banners. With a long and rich history, RONA has supported Canadians in their home improvement and construction projects since 1939. To achieve this, the company relies on a team of 21,000 employees, to whom it strives to provide an inclusive workplace where everyone is encouraged to contribute. RONA has been ranked among Top Employers in the Greater Montréal area since 2021. Additionally, the company is recognized as one of Canada's Greenest Employers for its ongoing commitment to sustainability. To learn more about the company, visit www.ronainc.ca.

