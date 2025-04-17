A fundraising campaign will be held in RONA+ and RONA corporate stores from April 21 to May 31, 2025

The goal of this campaign is to contribute to building or renovation projects that aim to revitalize living environments or facilitate access to housing for Canadians in need

BOUCHERVILLE, QC, April 17, 2025 /CNW/ - The RONA Foundation, which oversees the philanthropic activities of RONA inc., one of Canada's leading home improvement retailers, operating and servicing some 425 corporate and affiliated dealer stores, will launch the 2025 edition of its Build from the Heart campaign next week. The goal of this campaign is to help seven Canadian non-profit organizations with a project that aims to revitalize a living environment or facilitate access to housing for victims of domestic violence and their children, low-income families and people with disabilities or mental health issues.

The Lanark County Interval House team, the charity chosen for the province of Ontario. (CNW Group/RONA inc.)

"We believe that everyone deserves a place to live, and supporting organizations that revitalize neighbourhoods and facilitate access to housing is our way to help achieve that goal," said Catherine Laporte, President of the RONA Foundation's Board of Directors and Senior Vice-President, Marketing and Customer Experience at RONA inc.

From April 21 to May 31, 2025, customers will be invited to donate to the fundraiser in RONA+ and RONA corporate stores, as well as online at rona.ca. A new feature this year is the "Win Your Renovations" contest. Throughout the campaign, store customers who make a donation of $15 or more to the Foundation will get the chance to win one of three RONA gifts cards: one for $25,000 and two for $1,000. Contest rules are available on RONA inc.'s website.

RONA is grateful for the support of its vendors

For the very first time, the RONA Foundation is partnering with several vendors of major appliances. From April 17 to May 28, Amana, Bosch, Electrolux, Frigidaire, Frigidaire Gallery, GE – MABE, KitchenAid, LG, LG Studio, Maytag, Midea, Samsung and Whirlpool will give $5 to the RONA Foundation for each major appliance sold in store and online.

"I would like to take this opportunity to express my sincere gratitude to each of our vendor partners for their generosity and support. Together, we are making a difference," said Josée Lafitte, Director of the RONA Foundation.

On July 7, several RONA vendors will take part in the RONA Foundation's Annual Golf Day. Funds raised during this event will go to the Build from the Heart campaign.

Organizations receiving support in 2025

Following a call for applications, a selection committee chose seven building projects submitted by non-profit organizations, one for each region where RONA operates stores. The goal is to distribute $1,000,000 to these organizations in support of their projects.

Province Name of organization Alberta Habitat for Humanity Edmonton British Columbia Hollyburn Community Services Society Manitoba South Central Committee on Family Violence Inc. (Genesis House) Nova Scotia Habitat for Humanity Nova Scotia Ontario Lanark County Interval House Québec La traversée centre de crise et de prévention du suicide Saskatchewan Moose Jaw Women's Transition Association Inc.

Campaign funds will be presented in the province where they were raised, and amounts presented to each organization will be revealed on July 8, 2025.

To learn more about the projects that will receive funding as part of the Build from the Heart program, visit www.ronainc.cahttps://www.ronainc.ca/en/corporate-responsibility/communities/our-campaigns/build-from-the-heart. To share this news on social media, please use @RONAEN (Facebook), @RONA (LinkedIn), and @RONAinc (X).

About the RONA Foundation

The RONA Foundation is a charitable organization created in 1998 whose mission is to contribute to improving the quality of life of Canadians in need by revitalizing their living environments and facilitating access to housing. More specifically, it aims to help the victims of domestic violence and their children, low-income families, and individuals with specific needs or mental health issues. To find out more about the RONA Foundation, visit its website at https://www.ronainc.ca

About RONA inc.

RONA inc. is one of Canada's leading home improvement retailers, headquartered in Boucherville, Québec. The RONA inc. network operates and services some 425 corporate and affiliated dealer stores under the RONA+, RONA, and Dick's Lumber banners. With a long and rich history, RONA inc. has been supporting Canadians in their home improvement and construction projects since 1939. To achieve this, the company relies on a team of 21,000 employees, to whom it strives to provide an inclusive workplace where everyone is invited to contribute. In addition, as a result of its ongoing efforts in sustainable development, the company is recognized as one of Canada's Greenest Employers. To learn more about the company, visit the website www.ronainc.ca.

SOURCE RONA inc.

For more information, please contact: Media Relations, RONA inc., 514-599-5900, ext. 5271, 1 866 566-3342, [email protected]