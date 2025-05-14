BOUCHERVILLE, QC, May 14, 2025 /CNW/ - RONA inc., one of Canada's leading home improvement retailers, operating and servicing some 425 corporate and affiliated stores, celebrated today the conversion of 15 new stores to the RONA+ banner. The company, which made RONA its sole retail banner in the country this past October, continues its brand repositioning project, relying on a rich history that goes back over 85 years and on its deep roots in Canada's communities.

"Canadians truly connect with our brand, and RONA's enhanced store concept has won over our customers. Indeed, stores that have been converted across Québec and Canada are flourishing. The enthusiasm for our brand in recent months is a testament to our efforts, and this makes me very proud," said J.P. Towner, President and Chief Executive Officer of RONA inc.

RONA+ offers an improved home improvement experience to PROs and DIYers alike thanks to great prices, a wide selection of skillfully designed products, flexible payment options, and much more. Other "plusses" include dedicated spaces for popular consumer brands such as DeWalt, improvements in the kitchen and seasonal departments, and a complete makeover of the PRO department.

The newly converted stores are located at:

RONA+ Carrefour Laval – 3065, boul. Le Carrefour, Laval (QC)

(QC) RONA+ Saint-Laurent – 3600, boul. de la Côte Vertu, Saint-Laurent (QC)

– 3600, boul. de la Côte Vertu, (QC) RONA+ Saint-Bruno -de-Montarville – 1221, boul. des Promenades, Saint-Bruno (QC)

-de-Montarville – 1221, boul. des Promenades, (QC) RONA+ Trois-Rivières – 4025, boul. des Récollets, Trois-Rivières (QC)

RONA+ Chicoutimi – 465, boul. du Royaume Ouest, Chicoutimi (QC)

– 465, boul. du Royaume Ouest, (QC) RONA+ Gatineau – 777, boul. de la Cité, Gatineau (QC )

– 777, boul. de la Cité, ) RONA+ Mascouche – 175, montée Masson, Mascouche (QC)

– 175, montée Masson, (QC) RONA+ Galeries d' Anjou – 7273, boul. des Galeries d' Anjou , Anjou (QC)

– 7273, boul. des Galeries d' , (QC) RONA+ Gatineau (Le Plateau) – 165, boul. du Plateau, Gatineau (QC )

(Le Plateau) – 165, boul. du Plateau, ) RONA+ Joliette – 2000, boul. Firestone Est, Notre-Dame-des-Prairies (QC)

– 2000, boul. Firestone Est, (QC) RONA+ Saint-Eustache – 440, rue Dubois, Saint-Eustache (QC)

– 440, rue Dubois, (QC) RONA+ Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu – 170, rue Moreau, Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu

– 170, rue Moreau, RONA+ Granby – 200, rue Saint-Jude Nord, Granby (QC)

– 200, rue Saint-Jude Nord, (QC) RONA+ Rimouski – 385, boul. Arthur-Buies Est, Rimouski (QC)

– 385, boul. Arthur-Buies Est, (QC) RONA+ Brossard (Dix30) – 9800, boul. Leduc , Brossard (QC)

About RONA inc.

RONA inc. is one of Canada's leading home improvement retailers, headquartered in Boucherville, Quebec. The RONA inc. network operates and services some 425 corporate and affiliated dealer stores under the RONA+, RONA, and Dick's Lumber banners. With a long and rich history, RONA inc. has supported Canadians in their home improvement and construction projects since 1939. To achieve this, the company relies on a team of 21,000 employees, to whom it strives to provide an inclusive workplace where everyone is encouraged to contribute. As a result of its ongoing efforts in sustainable development, the company is recognized as one of Canada's Greenest Employers. To find out more about the company, visit the website www.ronainc.ca.

