BOUCHERVILLE, QC, July 8, 2025 /CNW/ - The RONA Foundation, which oversees the philanthropic activities of RONA inc., one of Canada's leading home improvement retailers operating and servicing some 425 corporate and affiliated dealer stores, will present a total of $1.3M to eight non-profit organizations (NPOs) across the country through its 2025 Build from the Heart program. This initiative, which was launched in 2022, is designed to provide financial support to NPOs with projects aimed at revitalizing a living environment or facilitating access to housing for victims of domestic violence and their children, low-income families, and people with disabilities or mental health issues.

The beneficiary organizations were selected earlier this year following a call for applications. A selection committee studied the projects and made their decision based on a rigorous evaluation grid.

"At the RONA Foundation, we care deeply about improving life in the communities where we take root. Given that access to housing is a major challenge that underscores the vulnerability of many Canadians, we are committed to supporting this cause," says Catherine Laporte, Chair of the RONA Foundation Board of Directors and Senior Vice-President, Marketing and Customer Experience at RONA.

The program raised funds through a mix of initiatives, including:

A fundraising campaign that took place in all RONA+ and RONA corporate stores and online at rona.ca, from April 21 to May 31, 2025 .

. The new "Win Your Renovations" contest, which gave customers who donated $15 or more a chance to win one of three RONA gift cards, including one for $25,000 and two for $1,000 .

or more a chance to win one of three RONA gift cards, including one for and two for . A partnership with several major appliance vendors (Amana, Bosch, Electrolux, Frigidaire, Frigidaire Gallery, GE - MABE, KitchenAid, LG, LG Studio, Maytag, Midea, Samsung, and Whirlpool), who donated $5 to the RONA Foundation for every major appliance sold in stores and online from April 17 to May 28 .

to the RONA Foundation for every major appliance sold in stores and online from . The RONA Foundation's annual Golf Day, held at the Club de Golf La Vallée du Richelieu on July 7, 2025 , which was attended by many RONA vendors.

"The Golf Day was an incredible demonstration of solidarity," says Foundation Director Josée Lafitte. "Thank you to our partners, customers and donors. Every action counts. I would like to express my sincere gratitude to each of them for their generosity and support. Together, we can make a difference."

Organizations Supported by the Build from the Heart Program in 2025

Province Name Amount received Alberta Habitat for Humanity Edmonton $100,000 British Columbia Hollyburn Community Services Society $150,000 Manitoba Genesis House $50,000 Nova Scotia Habitat for Humanity Nova Scotia $50,000 Ontario Gillian's Place $300,000 Ontario Lanark County Interval House and

Community Support $300,000 Québec La Traversée $300,000 Saskatchewan Moose Jaw Women's Transition House $50,000

To learn more about the organizations and projects that will receive funding through the Build from the Heart program, visit https://www.ronainc.ca/en/corporate-responsibility/communities/our-campaigns. To share this news on social media, please use @RONAEN (Facebook), @RONA (LinkedIn), and @RONAinc (X). Information on the 2026 campaign will be announced in the fall on the official website ronainc.ca/foundation.

About the RONA Foundation

The RONA Foundation is a charity established in 1998, whose mission is to help improve the quality of life of Canadians in need by revitalizing their living environments or making it easier to access housing. In particular, it aims to help victims of domestic violence and their children, low-income families, and people with disabilities or mental health issues. Visit us at ronainc.ca to learn more about the RONA Foundation.

About RONA inc.

RONA inc. is one of Canada's leading home improvement retailers headquartered in Boucherville, Québec. The RONA inc. network operates or services some 425 corporate and affiliated dealer stores under the RONA+, RONA, and Dick's Lumber banners. With a long and rich history, RONA inc. supports Canadians in their home improvement and construction projects since 1939. To achieve this, the company relies on a team of 21,000 employees, to whom it strives to provide an inclusive workplace where everyone is encouraged to contribute. As a result of its ongoing efforts in sustainable development, the company is recognized as one of Canada's Greenest Employers. To learn more about the company, visit www.ronainc.ca.

